Belle Vernon senior Dane Anden capped his career Saturday at the PIAA Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University by placing in a tie for seventh in the high jump.
Anden was of four jumpers to clear 5-10 to make the medals stand. The jump fell short of his gold medal-winning jump of 6-3 in the WPIAL finals.
Shippensburg's Dako Arana, State College's Conrad Moore and James Buchanan's Grant Ellis all cleared 6-4. The gold went to Arana, the silver to Moore and Ellis won the bronze.
The Lady Leopards' Francesca Scaramucci finished in a 10-way tie in the high jump after the sophomore cleared five feet. Scaramucci's qualifying mark from the WPIAL finals was 5-3.
Ringgold freshman Ryan Pajak placed 11th in the 3,200 with a time of 9:25.03. The time was 14 seconds faster than his WPIAL meet finish.
Albert Gallatin senior Emily Sanders had a solid first state meet by placing 14th overall in the 300 intermediate hurdles. Her time of 47.13 was just slightly slower than her fourth-place time of in the WPIAL finals of 47.10 seconds.
