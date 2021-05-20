SLIPPERY ROCK -- Belle Vernon's Dane Anden learned a little bit when he competed in the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships two years ago as a sophomore.
Anden's tidbit of knowledge?
"I have to come back and be better than eighth," said Anden. "It's nice knowing you're top eight, but I always want to go for the best."
Well, the senior did a little better than eighth and went for his best in his return trip to Slippery Rock University by winning the gold medal after he cleared 6-3.
"(The winning jump) was a season record and tied my personal best," said Anden, adding, "I went for 6-4½ for my PR, but just missed it."
Anden cleared the opening height of 5-11, as well as his next height of 6-1, on his first attempt. He needed three attempts to clear his gold medal-winning height.
"Hempfield's Sam Parker was left. If I didn't get 6-3, he might take the (gold)," said Anden.
The sun beat down in the afternoon on the track, leading to welcome -- and not-so-welcome -- conditions.
"It was nice weather, but the heat drains you when you're sitting on the bench and waiting. It takes the energy out of you," said Anden.
Anden still has his sights higher at the state meet.
"I'm looking to clear 6-5. That would be a big accomplishment," said Anden.
Elizabeth Forward's Robbie Hrabosky ended his high school career on a high note by winning the silver medal in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 39.41 seconds.
"I wanted to get first, but it just wasn't in the cards," explained Hrabosky. "(His time of) 39.4 is pretty good for me. But, I didn't have (a faster) time in me."
Hrabosky said of the race, "(West Mifflin's Dontae Lewis) is very clean over every hurdle. It's hard to keep up with that."
Unfortunately, the PIAA Championships are on Saturday, May 22, and the state meet conflicts with a family responsibility.
"My sister is getting married. I can't miss that," said Hrabosky. "For my last race of the year, it's not bad.
"I'm happy. I ran in Class AA as a sophomore in my first year of running."
Although he won't run on Shippensburg's track next week, Hrabosky will run on the Raiders' oval next year as a member of the track team.
Hrabosky joined Logan Monzak, Ethan Bowser and Andrew Smith for seventh place in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:30.01. Smith placed eighth in the 800 with a time of 1:59.23.
Ringgold freshman Ryan Pajak stayed the course in the 3,200, and the pace paid dividends with a silver medal in a time of 9:39.48.
Butler's CJ Singleton and Skyler Vavro set a torrid pace in the first two laps of the eight-lap race. However, the pair steadily came back to the pack led by Pajak and the Ringgold sophomore pulled into second place around the midway point.
"I knew they would slow down because of the conditions," Pajak said of the warm day. "I just got faster and they got slower."
Pajak was able to slice into Singleton's lead, but the Butler junior maintained enough momentum to win the gold medal in 9:32.61.
"I was 12 seconds off my PR," said Pajak. "I feel like I should've gone out faster. I should've picked it up around the third lap.
"Lesson learned. I'll go out a little faster (at the state meet). But, I'll take it."
Pajak joined older brother Lucas, Nick Whaley and Ben Daerr to finish sixth in the 3,200 relay with a time of 8:16.87.
Uniontown junior Adam Boucher finished seventh in the javelin with a top throw of 156-2.
"I hit my personal best by six feet. I threw it on my second throw of the prelims," said Boucher, who plays third tier junior hockey in Erie. "All my throws were in the 150s (feet).
"I wanted to get first and throw in 160, 170 feet. But, it's a positive. I PRed, although I'm upset I didn't make it to states."
