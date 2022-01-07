The enrollment figures have been totaled and the PIAA has released the new classifications that will be in effect for the 2022-23 high school sports year.
In the first of a three-part series, today we’ll look at the impact the upcoming realignment, which takes place every two years, will have on the local fall sports season.
While sections and conferences have yet to be determined, it is known what classification each team will play in.
One of the most notable changes comes in football where Belle Vernon, which is coming off an undefeated regular season that propelled it to the WPIAL Class 4A championship game where it fell to eventual state champion Aliquippa, will be on the move.
The Leopards will fall into Class 3A next year. Belle Vernon is one of five area teams that will move down in class. The Leopards were part of the competitive Big Eight Conference which had another member, West Mifflin, also drop to 3A.
Central Valley was not on the PIAA football list but reports are the team that has been the most dominant in Class 3A recently has been bumped up into Class 4A.
Connellsville, Yough, Beth-Center and Frazier have each moved down one classification.
The Falcons drop from 5A to 4A, the Cougars go from 3A to 2A while the Bulldogs and Commodores both have been nudged down from 2A into 1A.
While Beth-Center and Frazier have both been past members of the Tri-County South Conference, Bulldogs coach Tony Ruscitto isn’t sure yet where his team will be placed.
The TCS had eight teams last year — Avella, Bentworth, California, Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen and West Greene — and all remain at the 1A level. Adding B-C and Frazier would create a 10-team conference. That seems unlikely so there may be some shuffling of teams into different conferences.
“You never know what the WPIAL is going to do,” Ruscitto said. “I just haven’t even given it a thought because wherever they put us, that’s where we’re going to have to play, we have no say in the matter.
“We’re glad to go down to Class A because it makes us more competitive.”
Beth-Center and Frazier were both part of the Century Conference last season.
The rest of the area’s teams remain in their same classifications, Laurel Highlands and Ringgold in 4A, Elizabeth Forward, Mount Pleasant and Southmoreland in 3A and Charleroi and Waynesburg Central in 2A.
Brownsville will join Albert Gallatin and Uniontown as independent teams next season. The Falcons would have dropped from 3A to 2A had they remained in the WPIAL. The Colonials were listed as 4A and the Red Raiders as 3A.
In girls volleyball, four teams dropped in classification, including two strong Class 2A programs in Frazier and Carmichaels, which both will now play in 1A.
Lady Commodores coach Mandy Hartman is quite familiar with Class 1A.
“I spent most of my career in that classification,” said Hartman, whose team won a WPIAL title in Class 1A. “When we did jump up into Double-A it was completely new territory for us for sure. But I’m glad that we did because I think it made us a much better program. I think it challenged our kids and prepared a pretty senior-laden team to compete at any level.
“I like playing in Double-A but I look forward to playing in Single-A. There’s still a lot of tough competition there as well.”
Frazier and the Lady Mikes would likely rejoin their former section in 1A which last year was Section 2 and included local teams Mapletown, California, West Greene, Jefferson-Morgan and Geibel Catholic — who each will remain at 1A — along with Avella. Fort Cherry, another member of the section, will move up to 2A.
“I’m assuming they’ll put us back where we always were,” Hartman said. “A lot of those teams I haven’t played since we left. I know Mapletown has improved quite a bit. I see Carmichaels and Mapletown being really strong teams in there.”
Last year Frazier finished first in Section 3-AA with Waynesburg Central second and Carmichaels and Southmoreland tied for third.
The Lady Raiders, Lady Scotties along with Beth-Center, Brownsville and Charleroi were all members of the section who will remain at 2A, as will Bentworth which competed in Section 4 last year.
Connellsville and Yough also dropped down one level. The Lady Falcons go from 4A to 3A and the Lady Cougars go from 3A to 2A.
Remaining in 3A are Albert Gallatin, Laurel Highlands, Uniontown, Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward and Ringgold.
Connellsville will also drop a class in boys soccer from 4A to 3A. Two 2021 playoff teams have also moved down with Belle Vernon, which was second in Section 3, going from 3A to 2A, and Section 3 champion Charleroi moving from 2A to 1A.
Albert Gallatin, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold and Uniontown remain in 3A, Brownsville, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland, Waynesburg Central, Yough and Elizabeth Forward remain in 2A and Beth-Center, California, Geibel Catholic and Bentworth remain at 1A.
There is only one change in girls soccer among local teams with Waynesburg Central going from 2A to 1A.
Otherwise, Albert Gallatin, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold and Uniontown remain at 3A, Brownsville, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland, Yough and Elizabeth Forward remain at 2A and Beth-Center, Bentworth, Charleroi and Monessen remain at 1A.
In boys golf, Uniontown and Belle Vernon will both move from 3A, where they were in Section 2 with Albert Gallatin, Connellsville, Laurel Highlands and Ringgold, down to 2A.
“We were in Double-A in the previous cycle and actually that worked out to our advantage because we won a section title,” Red Raiders coach Aaron Scott said. “So it was a nice boost for the golf team.”
Scott believes the move will help his program in its current youthful state.
“We plan on playing in Double-A. There’s no plan for us to play up,” Scott said. “I had a lot of seniors graduate the last couple years so I have a younger team, only maybe two upperclassmen with a lot of freshmen. Because of that I think this will actually be beneficial for us.
“I’m actually looking forward to it. Belle Vernon, if they’re in the same section as us, they have a lot of experience and good players so I would expect them to be a big favorite to win the section.”
Scott will try to keep his nearby rivals on the schedule.
“We’ll still try to play them in exhibition matches,” Scott said. “I’ll definitely pick up Laurel Highlands. I’ll try to pick up Connellsville. Those teams, instead of playing them twice a year because we were in the same section, next year we’ll probably just play them once.”
Brownsville, which reformed a team last season that played a non-section schedule, will join in section play next season at the 2A level.
Remaining at 2A are Geibel Catholic, Mount Pleasant, Southmoreland, Yough and Bentworth. Staying in 1A are perennial power Carmichaels, Jefferson-Morgan, Beth-Center, Charleroi, Waynesurg Central, Frazier and Elizabeth Forward.
In girls golf, Elizabeth Forward will move up from Class 2A to 3A and Belle Vernon will step in with a new program in 2A. Connellsville remains at 3A while Geibel Catholic, Mount Pleasant and Southmoreland stay at 2A.
In boys cross country, Connellsville and Albert Gallatin drop from 3A to 2A. Remaining at 2A are Ringgold, Laurel Highlands, Belle Vernon, Uniontown, Elizabeth Forward, Southmoreland, Brownsville and Yough. Staying at the 1A level are Waynesburg Central and West Greene.
All remains the same in girls cross country with Connellsville in 3A, AG, LH, EF, Ringgold, BV, Uniontown, Southmoreland, Yough and Brownsville in 2A and Waynesburg Central and West Greene in 1A.
California will not field a cross country team next season, according to the PIAA list.
