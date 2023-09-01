While most area high school football teams head into their second game in Week One, two squads will be playing their season opener tonight.
Belle Vernon and Charleroi continued their recent tradition of playing scrimmages during Week Zero and will start their seasons with non-conference road games.
All are non-conference games slated for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
There will be plenty of talent on display when the defending WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA champion Leopards head over to Mustang Field to take on Laurel Highlands (1-0), coming off a 50-13 win at crosstown rival Uniontown.
Belle Vernon features NCAA Division-I recruits Quinton Martin (Penn State) and Braden Laux (East Michigan), while the Mustangs sport their own D-1 prospect in Antwan Black who has already been offered a scholarship from Penn State among others.
Cougars coach Tyler Aeschbacher will make his debut on the sidelines at California (1-0). The Trojans boast the early leader in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings with Lee Qualk who put up 18 points with a touchdown run, two TD receptions and a 2-point conversion catch in a 37-0 win over visiting Frazier.
In a meeting of Fayette County independent teams, Uniontown (0-1) goes to Redstone Field to take on Brownsville (0-1), which fell at home to Bentworth, 42-6, last week.
In other match-ups of local teams, Mapletown (1-0) is at Frazier (0-1), Waynesburg Central (1-0) goes to Jefferson-Morgan (1-0) in a Greene County clash, and Mount Pleasant (1-0) travels to Cougar Mountain to take on rival Yough (0-1).
Other Fayette County teams in action are Connellsville (1-0), which hosts Hempfield (1-0), and Albert Gallatin (0-1), which is treks into West Virginia to play Spring Mills (0-1). The Falcons opened their season with a 48-13 home win over the Colonials.
Greene County squads Carmichaels (0-1) and West Greene (1-0) are both on the road with the Mikes at Fort Cherry (1-0), which features explosive sophomore Matt Sieg, and the Pioneers heading over to Chartiers-Houston (0-1).
Southmoreland (1-0), fresh off an impressive 34-6 rout of visiting McGuffey, looks to start 2-0 as it goes to Ligonier Valley (1-0).
Other games involving area teams are Elizabeth Forward (1-0) at West Mifflin (0-1), Bentworth (1-0) at Avella (0-1), Beth-Center (0-1) at Burgettstown (1-0), McGuffey (0-1) at Ringgold (0-1), and Monessen (0-1) at Cornell (1-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.