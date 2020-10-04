Belle Vernon remained undefeated and maintained its two-game lead in the Section 3-AAA standings with a 3-0 win over Ringgold in boys soccer action on Saturday.
The Leopards (8-0, 9-0) got all the offense they would need with first-half goals by Nick Nagy and Tyler Kovatch. Daniel Sassak added a second-half goal.
T.J. Watson made six saves in recording the shutout for the Leps.
The Rams fall to 2-6 overall and in the section.
Charleroi 8, Yough 0 — Eben McIntyre scored three goals as unbeaten Charleroi blanked Yough in a Section 3-AA match.
The first-place Cougars improve to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the section. The Cougars fall to 1-6 and 2-6.
Other local scores -- Connellsville 3, Penn-Trafford 2; Trinity 6, Laurel Highlands 1; McGuffey 8, Brownsville 0; Waynesburg Central 2, Southmoreland 1; Beth-Center 4, California 0; Chartiers-Houston 5, Bentworth 1; Seton LaSalle 1, Monessen 0.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 2, Ringgold 1 — Jillian Butchki had a goal and an assist as Belle Vernon nipped Ringgold in a Section 2-AAA match.
After a scoreless first half, Butchki assisted on Farrah Reader’s goal and then scored herself on an assist from Isabella Laurita.
Grace Henderson stopped six of seven shots for the second-place Lady Leopards (7-1, 9-1) who host first-place Connellsville in a key match tonight. The Lady Falcons won the first meeting, 5-0, in Connellsville on Sept. 15.
Southmoreland 10, Uniontown 2 — Olivia Cernuto poured in five goals and Tatum Lucero contributed a goal and four assists as Southmoreland triumphed over Uniontown in a non-section match.
Taylor Klingensmith had a goal and an assist for the undefeated Lady Scotties (8-0), who also got goals from Bailey Steban, Kiley Queer and Kaylie Redmond, and assists from Kendall Fabery, Gabby Fabery, Lilly Wasmunc and Mackenzie Hinkle.
Kaylee Keys and Madison Nicklow shared goalkeeper duties in recording the win for Southmoreland.
The Lady Raiders fall to 0-4.
Waynesburg Central 8, Beth-Center 0 — Ashlyn Basinger rang up five goals and two assists as Waynesburg Central shut out Beth-Center in a non-section match.
Brynn Kirby, Brenna Benke and Hannah Cole also scored goals for the Lady Raiders (3-6) who also got a pair of assists from Erin Fitch.
The Lady Bulldogs fall to 2-7.
Other local scores — Deer Lakes 1, Elizabeth Forward 0; Fox Chapel 3, Mount Pleasant 2.
