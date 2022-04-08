The Belle Vernon boys carried most of the first-place finishes Thursday afternoon for a 95-42 victory against Uniontown in a Section 2-AAA meet at Bill Power Stadium.
Tyler Mocello was the only Leopard to win more than one event with first-place finishes in the triple jump (39-11) and long jump (18-8½).
Mocello said he had a tough time adjusting to Uniontown's jumping pits.
"The pit here is not so good. It's more flush with the runway," said Mocello.
Mocello suffered a bad ankle injury last fall in soccer, but said he's feeling fine entering the spring season.
"I'm not worried about it," said Mocello.
As the season moves past the midway point, Mocello has his goals set for his final season.
"I want to definitely place in the triple jump at WPIALs," said Mocello. "I want to get the school record in the long jump and triple jump, but I would like to jump somewhere in the 21s, maybe get into the 22s, in the long jump and 43, 44 feet in triple jump.
"The last meet I jumped 40-9 and was a foot or so behind the board, so I'm almost there. If I get a good jump and hit the board, I'm on the cusp of 44 (feet). I'm around there. I'll hit it soon."
The Leopards won the 3,200 relay (9:43.69) and 400 relay (46.61).
Belle Vernon spread in the individual first-place finishes around with Nick Dimple (110 high hurdles, 17.38), Chase Mertz (100, 12.04), Ryan White (300 intermediate hurdles, 44.24), Hayden Pressel (200, 24.11), Luke Henderson (3,200, 10:24.41), Luke Cunningham (high jump, 5-3), Dane Levi (shot put, 40-1), and Joe Klancher (javelin, 153-3).
Uniontown had first-place finishes on the track by Mason Stewart (1,600, 4:46.05), Payton Hostetler (400, 53.59), Grant Barcheck (800, 2:12.97), and the 1,600 relay (3:46.16). Gabe Ranker won the discus with a throw of 121 feet.
The Red Raiders' Logan Voytish was not satisfied with his performance in the throws, finishing tied for second in the discus (104-6) and placing third in the javelin (124-3).
"I was really stiff in the javelin," said Voytish, which happened in a downpour. "I wanted points for the team, but I wanted good throws. I want to win. I don't like losing."
Voytish looks to continually improve over his sophomore season.
"My best in the javelin last year was 110 feet. I threw 141-5 against Laurel Highlands on Tuesday," said Voytish. "I want to be around 115 feet in the discus or just above 110 feet. I'd be happy.
"I can throw 160 feet in the javelin. Great things would happen (if he hit 160 feet)."
Voytish continued, adding, "I'm trying to fill in for Adam (Boucher). He's in Canada playing hockey. He went to WPIALs last year."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.