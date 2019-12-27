Devin Whitlock scored 14 points and Mitch Pohlot and Hunter Ruokonen both had double-doubles with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Belle Vernon rolled past Frazier, 67-31, in the Charleroi Christmas Tournament on Thursday.
The Leopards (5-3) raced out to a 26-9 lead in the opening quarter and never looked back.
Cam Nusser totaled 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers and four assists. Whitlock also hit two 3-pointers and added four steals, and Pohlot chipped in with three steals. Jared Hartman contributed six rebounds and four assists, and Thomas Hepple grabbed seven boards.
Dom Dorcon paced the Commodores (0-7) with 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.