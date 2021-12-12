The Belle Vernon boys continued their recent success over Thomas Jefferson Saturday with a 58-44 victory in the final day of the MVI Tip-Off Tournament hosted by the Leopards.
Belle Vernon (2-0) led 16-14, 36-23 and 42-35 at the quarter breaks.
Quinton Martin scored a game-high 17 points for the Leopards. Daniel Gordon scored 13 and Devin Whitlock added 10.
Evan Berger led the Jaguars (0-2) with 14 points.
Ringgold 56, Serra Catholic 51 -- The Rams rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Eagles in the MVI Tip-Off Tournament.
Ringgold (2-0) led 12-5 after the first quarter and 28-18 at halftime. Serra Catholic (0-2) rallied for a 39-38 lead after three quarters.
The Rams secured the win with an 18-12 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Nick Peccon poured in 31 points to lead Ringgold. Zion Moore finished with 10.
Isaiah Petty (12), Brendan Cooley (11), and Alexavier Saunders (11) were in double digits for Serra Catholic (0-2).
South Allegheny 53, Elizabeth Forward 29 -- The Warriors were held to just three points in the first quarter in a loss to the Gladiators in the MVI Tip-Off Tournament.
Charlie Meehleib scored nine points for Elizabeth Forward (1-1).
Bryce Epps led South Allegheny (2-0) with a game-high 21 points. Dillion Hines finished with 11 points.
McKeesport 75, Monessen 49 -- The Tigers outscored the Greyhounds in the second quarter, 30-10, for a 36-18 halftime lead on their way to a victory in the MVI Tip-Off Tournament.
McKeesport outscored Monessen in the second half, 39-31.
Lorenzo Gardner scored 16 points for Monessen (0-2).
Duston Strom finished with 15 points and Travarese Rowe added 10 for the Tigers (1-1).
Laurel Highlands 83, Peters Twp. 58 -- Keondre DeShields scored 32 points to lead the Mustangs to victory in the AHN/Highmark Tip-Off Tournament.
The Mustangs (2-0) built a four-point lead after the first quarter to 48-28 at halftime.
Rodney Gallagher finished with 22 points for Laurel Highlands. Brandon Davis added 21.
Gavin Cote led Peters Twp. (1-1) with 24 points.
Baldwin 68, Albert Gallatin 30 -- The Colonials fell behind in the first quarter, 21-2, and were unable to recover for a loss to the Highlanders in the AHN/Highmark Tip-Off Tournament.
Kameron Pratt scored seven points for Albert Gallatin (0-2).
James Wesling finished with a game-high 27 points for Baldwin (1-1). Chad Cochran finished with 11 points.
Beth-Center 38, West Greene 25 -- The Bulldogs outscored the Pioneers in each quarter for a victory in the Falcon Fest hosted by Brownsville.
Beth-Center (1-1) led 10-2, 18-9 and 27-16 at the quarter breaks.
The Bulldogs' Ruben Miller scored a game-high 19 points. Brody Tharp added 16.
Ian Van Dyke finished with 13 points for West Greene (0-2).
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 77, Connellsville 33 -- Jake DiMichele scored 38 points to lead OLSH to an easy victory over the Falcons at the Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament.
OLSH (2-0) led 53-25 at halftime.
Josh Marietta scored nine points and Jake Puskar added eight for Connellsville (0-2).
Dawson Summers (17) and Rocco Spadafora (13) also scored in double digits for OLSH.
Brashear 59, Waynesburg Central 30 -- Brashear led in every quarter for a win over the Raiders in the Keystone Oaks Tip-Off Tournament.
Dawson Fowler scored nine points and Chase Henkins added eight for Waynesburg.
Moon 67, Mount Pleasant 37 -- The Vikings fell behind by 16 points in the first quarter in a loss at the Indiana Tip-Off Tourament.
Aden Wisnewski and Dante Giallonardo both scored 10 points for Mount Pleasant (0-2).
Elijah Guillory scored a game-high 24 points for Moon (1-1). Max Depner (15) and Michael Santicola (12) also finished in double figures.
Burgettstown 34, California 30 -- The Blue Devils led 26-18 at halftime and then held off the host Trojans for victory in the California Tip-Off Tournament.
The Trojans held a 12-8 advantage in the second half.
California's Fred Conard scored seven points. James Levice and Caleb Russel socred nine points each for Burgettstown.
Jefferson-Morgan 64, Mapletown 33 -- Tajhere Jacobs finished with a game-high 25 points, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half, to lead the Rockets to a win in the Mapletown Tip-Off Tournament.
Jefferson-Morgan led 13-9, 23-21 and 39-26 at the quarter breaks, and closed out the game with a 25-7 fourth quarter.
Troy Wright added 16 points for the Rockets.
Cohen Stout led the Maples with 17 points.
Geibel Catholic 74, Carmichaels 70 -- The Mikes led 21-10 after the first quarter and 38-30 at halftime, but the Gators rallied in the second half for a victory in the Mapletown Tip-Off Tournament.
Geibel Catholic (2-0) outscored Carmichaels in the third quarter, 22-12, and closed out the game with a 22-20 advantage in the fourth quarter.
Jaydis Kennedy and Tre White shared scoring honors for the Gators with 19 points apiece. White scored 11 points in the fourth quarter. Jeffrey Johson scored 17 and Kaiden Grady added 14 for Geibel.
Chris Barrish scored a game-high 28 points for Carmichaels (1-1). Drake Long finished with 14 points and Mike Stewart added 13.
Girls basketball
Clairton 44, Connellsville 30 -- The Lady Falcons led 14-7 after the first quarter, but couldn't hold onto the advantage for a loss to the Lady Bears in the FCCA/C. Vivian Stringer Tip-Off Tournament at Penn State Fayette.
Clairton (2-0) pulled into the lead at halftime, 21-18, and then outscored Connellsville in the final 16 minutes, 23-12.
Hillary Claycomb led the Lady Falcons (0-2) with 10 points. Clairton's Jyanna Wade scored a game-high 26 points.
Charleroi 56, Laurel Highlands 36 -- The Lady Cougars pulled away with 22 points in the third quarter for a win in the FCCA/C. Vivian Stringer Tip-Off Tournament.
Charleroi (1-1) led 19-17 at halftime.
McKenna DeUnger scored a game-high 21 points for the Lady Cougars. Riley Jones added 15.
Aynanna Sumpter led Laurel Highlands with 15 points. Aareanna Griffith finished with 14 points.
Blackhawk 78, Ringgold 24 -- The Lady Cougars scored 53 points in the first half on their way to a victory over Ringgold in the Montour Tip-Off Tournament.
Ava Davis (14), Quinn Borroni (12), and Haley Romigh (10) scored in double figures for Blackhawk (2-0).
Angelina Massey led the Lady Rams (0-2) with eight points. Kasandra Holland added seven.
Waynesburg Central 44, Lincoln Park 39 -- The Lady Raiders outscored Lincoln Park in the second half, 22-16, for a victory in the Jefferson-Morgan Tip-Off Tournament.
Lincoln Park led 23-22 at halftime after scoring 19 points in the second quarter.
Kaley Rohanna led the way for Waynesburg (2-0) again with 18 points. Lincoln Park's Mikayla Newsome scored a game-high 21 points.
Derry 41, Monessen 39 -- The Lady Trojans made their two-point halftime lead stand for a win over host Monessen in the Major Corley Memorial Tournament.
Both teams scored 10 points in the third quarter and closed with nine points in the fourth quarter.
Mercedes Majors led Monessen (1-1) with 18 points. Hailey Johnson added 14. Derry's Tiana Moracco finished with a game-high 21 points.
California 51, Jeannette 16 -- The Lady Trojans rolled to victory over the Lady Jayhawks in the Major Corley Memorial Tournament.
California (2-0) led 17-1 after the first quarter and didn't look back.
Kendelle Weston scored a game-high 22 points for the Lady Trojans. McKenna Hewitt added 10.
Zoey Vincent finished with six points for Jeannette.
McKeesport 59, Belle Vernon 30 -- The host team led 40-17 at halftime and then put the game away with a 15-3 advantage in the third quarter.
Kenzi Seliga scored 10 points for the Lady Leopards (1-1). Tessa Rodriguez finished with three assists, three steals and six rebounds.
Malina Boord (14), Avionna Menifee (10), and Madison Hertzler (10) were all in double figures for the Lady Tigers (2-0).
Chartiers-Houston 41, Uniontown 36 -- The Lady Bucs led 24-23 at halftime and outscored the Lady Raiders in the final 16 minutes, 17-13, to secure the win in the Falcon Fest.
Uniontown's Summer Hawk and Chartiers-Houston's Kaydin Buckingham both finished with 10 points.
Uniontown 50, Brownsville 32 -- The Lady Raiders split Saturday's games with a win over the host Lady Falcons.
Brownsville (1-1) led 14-12 after the first quarter, but Uniontown rallied for a 23-19 halftime lead. The Lady Raiders held a 27-13 advantage in the second half.
Emma Seto led the Lady Falcons with a game-high 18 points. Akira Wade scored 12 points for Uniontown (1-1).
Bentworth 35, Geibel Catholic 18 -- The Lady Bearcats pulled away with a 14-5 advantage in the third quarter for a win in the Falcon Fest.
Aubrie Logan led Bentworth (1-1) with 14 points. Amber Sallee added 10.
Sophia Terry scored eight points for the Lady Gators (0-2).
Carmichaels 44, Beth-Center 36 -- Sophia Zalar scored 22 points to lead the Lady Mikes to a win over the Lady Bulldogs in the Jefferson-Morgan Tip-Off Tournament.
Megan Voithofer added 11 points for Carmichaels (2-0).
Mount Pleasant 58, Ligonier Valley 38 -- The Lady Vikings won their first game of the season behind Tiffany Zelmore's 32-point performance.
Mount Pleasant (1-1) led 16-5, 30-17 and 38-28 at the quarter breaks.
Misty Miller scored 11 points for the Lady Rams (0-2).
Boys Basketball Sums
Saturday's Results
Falcon Fest
at Brownsville
Beth-Center;10;8;9;11 -- 38
West Greene;2;7;7;9 -- 25
Beth-Center: Ruben Miller 19, Brody Tharp 16. West Greene: Ian Van Dyke 13. Records: Beth-Center (1-1), West Greene (0-2).
Avella Tip-Off Tournament
Frazier;12;9;13;14 -- 48
Avella;17;25;13;11 -- 66
Frazier: Brennen Stewart 14, Noah Usher 10.
Whitehead - 11 Rebounds
Avella: Brandon Samol 30, Westley Burchianti 17. Records: Frazier (0-2), Avella (1-1).
AHN/Highmark Tip-Off Tournament
Laurel Highlands;18;30;24;11 -- 83
Peters Twp.;14;14;15;15 -- 58
Laurel Highlands: Keondre DeShields 32, Rodney Gallagher 22, Brandon Davis 21. Peters Twp.: Gavin Cote 24. Records: Laurel Highlands (2-0), Peters Twp. (1-1).
Albert Gallatin;2;9;5;14 -- 30
Baldwin;21;19;22;6 -- 68
Albert Gallatin: Kameron Pratt 7. Baldwin: James Wesling 27, Chad Cochran 11. Records: Albert Gallatin (0-2), Baldwin (1-1).
Hempfield Tip-Off Tournament
OLSH;20;33;22;2 -- 77
Connellsville;7;18;4;4 -- 33
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart: Jake DiMichele 38, Dawson Summers 17, Rocco Spadafora 13. Connellsville: Josh Marietta 9, Jake Puskar 8. Records: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (2-0), Connellsville (1-1).
MVI Tip-Off Tournament
Thomas Jefferson;14;9;12;9 -- 44
Belle Vernon;16;20;6;16 -- 58
Thomas Jefferson: Evan Berger 14. Belle Vernon: Quinton Martin 17, Daniel Gordon 13, Devin Whitlock 10. Records: Thomas Jefferson (0-2), Belle Vernon (2-0).
Serra Catholic;5;13;21;12 -- 51
Ringgold;12;16;10;18 -- 56
Serra Catholic: Isaiah Petty 12, Brendan Cooley 11, Alexavier Saunders 11. Ringgold: Nick Peccon 31, Zion Moore 10. Records: Serra Catholic (0-2), Ringgold (2-0).
South Allegheny;15;12;17;9 -- 53
Elizabeth Forward;3;10;7;9 -- 29
South Allegheny: Bryce Epps 21, Dillion Hines 11. Elizabeth Forward: Charlie Meehleib 9. Records: South Allegheny (2-0), Elizabeth Forward (1-1).
McKeesport;6;30;21;18 -- 75
Monessen;8;10;19;12 -- 49
McKeesport: Duston Strom 15, Travarese Rowe 10. Monessen: Lorenzo Gardner 16. Records: McKeesport (1-1), Monessen (0-2).
Keystone Oaks Tip-Off Tournament
Waynesburg Central;6;10;4;10 -- 30
Brashear;10;16;16;17 -- 59
Waynesburg Central: Dawson Fowler 9, Chase Henkins 8. Brashear: R. Sanders 18.
Indiana Tip-Off Tournament
Moon;24;15;17;11 -- 67
Mount Pleasant;8;7;12;10 -- 37
Moon: Elijah Guillory 24, Max Depner 15, Michael Santicola 12. Mount Pleasant: Aden Wisnewski 10, Dante Giallonardo 10. Records: Moon (1-1), Mount Pleasant (0-2).
Trojan Tip-Off Tournament
Burgettstown;10;16;3;5 -- 34
California;6;12;10;2 -- 30
California: Fred Conard 7. Burgettstown: James Levice 9, Caleb Russel 9.
Mapletown Tip-Off Tournament
Jefferson-Morgan;13;10;16;25 -- 64
Mapletown;9;12;5;7 -- 33
Jefferson-Morgan: Tajhere Jacobs 25, Troy Wright 16. Mapletown: Cohen Stout 17.
Tajhere Jacobs shot a half court shot at the buzzer at the end of 2nd period
Geibel Catholic;10;20;22;22 -- 74
Carmichaels;21;17;12;20 -- 70
Geibel Catholic: Jaydis Kennedy 19, Tre White 19, Jeffrey Johnson 17, Kaiden Grady 14. Carmichaels: Chris Barrish 28, Drake Long 14, Mike Stewart 13. Records: Geibel Catholic (2-0), Carmichaels (1-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.