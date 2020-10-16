Devin Whitlock scored touchdowns three different ways Friday night in Belle Vernon's 52-14 Big Eight Conference road victory at Trinity.
Whitlock scored on runs of 15, 78 and 9 yards, threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Ian Maloney and added a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown. Whitlock ran for 137 yards on nine carries.
Quinton Martin scored on a 28-yard touchdown run for the Leopards (5-1, 5-1), and Ryan Hamer added a three-yard scoring run.
Trinity's Connor Roberts scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Thompson. The Highlanders' Micah Finley carried the ball 18 times for 103 yards.
Big Eight Conference
Belle Vernon 14-20-18-0 -- 52
Trinity 7-7-0-0 -- 14
First Quarter
T: Connor Roberts 4 run (Dante DeRubbo kick)
BV: Devin Whitlock 15 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Ian Maloney 45 pass from Devin Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)
Second Quarter
BV: Quinton Martin 28 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Devin Whitlock 78 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Devin Whitlock 77 interception return (kick failed)
T: Peyton Thompson 16 pass from Connor Roberts (Dante DeRubbo kick)
Third Quarter
BV: Devin Whitlock 9 run (pass failed)
BV: Quinton Martin 20 run (pass failed)
BV: Ryan Hamer 3 run (kick failed)
Records: Belle Vernon (5-1, 5-1), Trinity (2-3, 3-3)
