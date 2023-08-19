Belle Vernon didn't count a score over 43 afternoon for a 205-274 Section 3-AA victory over visiting Geibel Catholic at Cedarbrook Golf Course's Gold course.
Leopards cruise to Section 3-AA win over Gators
- By the Herald-Standard
Sunday, August 20, 2023 2:11 PM
Jordan Mocello was the medalist for the Leopards (1-1, 1-1) with a 2-over 38. Seth Tomalski and John Bellissimo both shot 41. Trevor Kovatch finished with 42 and Rogan Maloney carded 43. Jack Edwards' 44 wasn't used.
Seth Dolan was the low man for the Gators (0-2, 0-2) with 47. Ean Glad (61), Cru Kazmierczak (56), Aiden Holt (61), and Mike Miller (49) also scored for Geibel. Luke Shumer's 65 did not count.
Uniontown 216, Yough DNS -- The Red Raiders returned home from Madison Club with a Section 3-AA forfeit after Yough didn't have enough golfers to field a full squad.
Logan Voytish fired a medalist round of 2-under 34 for Uniontown (3-0, 3-0). Brody Schiffbauer finished with 39. Colton Mathias (42), Johnny VanSickle (44), and Emily Myers (57) rounded out the scoring.
Caden Doran shot 51 for the Cougars (0-1, 0-1). Jada Ford finished with 61 and Sydney Scherich had 64.
