Donny Croftcheck, Landon Vaccaro and Trevor Kovatch all shot 39 Monday afternoon to lead Belle Vernon to a 202-281 Section 8-AA home victory against Charleroi at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Red course.
Preston Rathway shot 41 for the Leopards (2-1, 2-1). Austin Hoffman closed out the scoring with 44. Wyatt Lukas’ 45 wasn’t used.
Jada Ford was the low golfer for the Cougars (0-2, 0-2) with 56.
Elizabeth Forward 205, Frazier 215 — The Warriors returned home from Linden Hall Golf Course with a Section 8-AA victory against the Commodores.
Aaron Didjunas was the low man for Elizabeth Forward with 3-over 39. Mitchell Vuick shot 40, and Julien Hridock and Luke Boyer both finished with 41.
Frazier’s Nixen Erdely was medalist with 1-under 35. Travis Smith finished with 43 for the Commodores (0-2, 0-3).
McGuffey 192, Waynesburg Central 196 — The Highlanders picked up a key Section 3-AA road victory with a tight win over the Raiders at Rohanna’s Golf Course.
Chase Phillips was the low man for Waynesburg Central (1-1, 2-1) with 34. Braden Benke shot 36 and Joe Kirsch finished with 41.
Logan Crowe was the medalist for McGuffey (3-0, 3-0) with 35. Brody Wagner (36), Devan Wilson (39), and Joel Sovich (40) also contributed to the win.
Avella 242, Bentworth 261 — The Bearcats dropped a non-section match on the road at Indian Run Golf Club.
Ross Skerbetz was the low man for Bentworth (0-4) with 8-over 44. Blake Reed shot 48.
Avella’s Bryce Wright was medalist with 43. Tristen Davis shot 45 and Cam Ullom carded 48.
Connellsville 190, Gateway 278 — The Lady Falcons won their first match of the year with a Section 3-AAA victory against Gateway at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Paiton Ulery was medalist for Connellsville with 42. Rylee Leasher shot 47. Mia Martray (49) and Katie Atz (52) also counted in the final score.
