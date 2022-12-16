Over the course of his long and storied career, there aren’t many things that Joe Salvino can say he has not done.
But, with the Belle Vernon football team winning the WPIAL Class AAA championship and advancing to the PIAA semifinals, this is the first time Salvino has started a season with so many players missing.
“Hardly anyone is around as we have usually had eight to 10 players for practice,” Salvino said while laughing. “One time, we had six and to be honest, this is weird.
“I am excited the football team is doing so well, but as a (hoop) team, who we start the season with will look different from who we have once everyone is with us.”
Quinton Martin is the most notable missing from the football team. The junior could go over the 1,000-point mark this season.
Three other key contributors from last year’s team that are enjoying solid football seasons are sophomore Alonzo Wade, junior Braden Laux and senior Evan Pohlot. The trio will factor in again for Salvino this season, although Pohlot is recovering from an injury and might not be immediately available.
Two freshmen that Salvino said to keep an eye on are Curtis Wade and Jude Minniti. Both are also finishing out the football season before they will attempt to crack the varsity lineup.
While Salvino lost a talented class to graduation last year from a team that made the WPIAL Class AAAA semifinals, he still has some talented players currently at practice, including Zion Moore and Trevor Kovatch.
Moore, a transfer from Ringgold, and Kovatch, are both sophomores.
“They are two (rotation) players I do have,” Salvino said. “I think Zion averaged around 20 points a game last year at Ringgold and may have scored 40 in a game. The kid can score.”
Until the players on the football team show up, Salvino will have to adjust from his normal pressure style of play.
“We will have to work on some different things,” said Salvino. “We won’t be able to play our aggressive defense and may have to go to a zone.”
Salvino said he did not consider pulling out of the first few games until he had a full roster.
“I wouldn’t feel right pulling out and sticking others,” explained Salvino. “It is what it is, and we will go in and see what we can do with the players we have.”
“I am thinking we will be fairly good,” Salvino said of his squad's expectations. “Quinton is back, and he is a big part of our team.”
When asked about Section 3-AAAA, Salvino spoke about the entire classification and not just the section.
“(Class) 4A is absolutely loaded,” said Salvino. “Lincoln Park is really talented, and so is Highlands, Laurel Highlands and Hampton. LH is in our section, and Uniontown and EF will be really good, as well.
“We are going to be athletic, and I am really looking forward to this season.”
Besides Laurel Highlands, Elizabeth Forward and Uniontown, the other teams in the section include Albert Gallatin and Southmoreland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.