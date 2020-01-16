Devin Whitlock led a balanced Belle Vernon attack with 19 points in a 67-53 non-section win over host Carrick in boys basketball action Wednesday night.
The Raiders (3-10) led 12-9 after the first period but the Leopards (11-4) rallied to go up 24-20 by halftime and used a 24-14 edge in the third to take control.
Mitchell Pohlot totaled 16 points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots and three steals for Belle Vernon and Cam Nusser sank three 3-pointers in scoring 15 points.
Ashton Giannetti paced Carrick with 16 points. Tim Bottoms (13) and Logen Solomon (12) also hit double figures for the Raiders.
