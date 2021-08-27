Belle Vernon is once again expected to have one of the top Class AAAA teams in the WPIAL.
And while everyone is focused on the Leopards' skilled players like senior quarterback Devin Whitlock and nationally-recognized sophomore athlete Quinton Martin, long-time Belle Vernon head coach Matt Humbert knows the play up front will dictate how his squad performs.
The Leopards have skilled athletes in throughout the lineup, but they only return two offensive line starters: senior center Tommy Kovatch and senior right tackle Ryan McGrew.
“Ryan is one of the better linemen in the conference and his ceiling is huge, while Tommy did a great job last year and they are our anchors up front,” said Humbert. “We just have to put a supporting cast around them.
“The offensive line will need to support the skill players on the field.”
Sophomore Dane Levi and junior Zach May are contending for the left tackle spot and sophomores Dylan DeWitt and Jack Bryer are competing at left guard, while senior Dylan Larson and Luke Bryer are battling at right guard. Larson will back up Kovatch at center and senior Noah Clegg backs up McGrew at right tackle.
Humbert likened this year’s team, as with his past teams, to a puzzle.
“Every year, it is like having puzzle pieces,” he said. “We try to shuffle around to see who fits best where, and it is like a mantra, to get the puzzle pieces lined up.
“Until you get pads on, it is tough to evaluate, but we have more breathing room this year with two scrimmages. This will give us quantitative film and data to make moves. With the skill players, we are trying to see who rises to the top and we are fortunate to have a deep bench when it comes to skilled guys.”
Whitlock, McGrew, Kovatch and Martin are four of the nine returning starters for Belle Vernon with the other five consisting of senior tight end Cole Weightman, junior wide receiver Tanner Steeber, senior running back Ryan Hamer and senior fullbacks Logan Hoffman and Jack Bryer.
Humbert is well aware of what he has at the skilled positions and he knows any number of players can make electric plays.
“Devin is one of the most electrifying players you will see on Friday nights,” Humber said. “He did a great job of understanding his position last year and when his number is called, he is a dynamic force.
“Quinton is special, and Cole is one of the best tight ends I have coached. Cole is the ying to Quinton’s yang.
Whitlock rushed for 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns last season on only 101 carries for a 10.8 average, and he completed 35-of-75 passes for 528 yards and six touchdowns.
Martin, who played all over the field as a freshman, finished with 428 yards and six touchdowns on 46 carries for an average of 9.3 yards per carry.
Steeber returns at receiver after grabbing 14 catches for 145 yards and two scores, but Humbert will be looking to inexperienced players to fill out the receiver slots.
“We don’t have a lot of Friday night experience (at receiver), but we know they can play,” Humbert said.
Junior Chase Ruokonen returns from injury, healthy and ready to go. Seniors Logan Cunningham and Anthony Milkos, junior Evan Pohlot and sophomores Colton Lee and Adam LaCarte are all vying for starting positions at receiver.
Martin will be the featured back, but fellow sophomore Jake Gedekoh will also get plenty of action, with Humbert adding about the duo, “They are like veterans.”
Humbert also mentioned senior Ryan Hamer at running back and spoke highly of senior fullbacks Logan Hoffman and Ryan Hamer. Humbert added senior Joe Klanchar will see time at tight end along with Weightman.
While Belle Vernon will look at different approaches on offense, Humbert knows what to expect on defense.
“I think our defense is a little more of a fluid situation because three of our four linebackers are returning, as are two linemen and our whole secondary is back,” said Humbert. “There won’t be many puzzle pieces shuffling around (on defense).”
Weightman was a tackling machine a year ago at inside linebacker as he led the team with 92 tackles, 29 more than anyone else on the team. He also had six sacks, three fumble recoveries and an interception.
This year, Weightman may also see time at the five-technique, showing his versatility.
“We want to get our 11 best defenders on the field, and we have three really good inside backers,” Humbert said. “Cole makes plays and we know he will deliver.”
Weightman is one of eight returning starters on defense along with fellow linebackers Hoffman, Bryer, Klanchar and senior Reiley Wiant, and the secondary trio of Whitlock, Martin and Cunningham.
Klanchar and Weightman, senior Ryan Hamer and Steve Macheska will also see time at defensive end. McGrew, Kovatch, Macheska and DeWitt will rotate at defensive tackle.
Senior Tyler Kovatch returns as the kicker and punter, although he is being pushed by sophomore Willie Schwerha.
Belle Vernon opens the season at Chartiers Valley and hosts perennial powerhouse Penn-Trafford before heading into Big Eight Conference play with a road game at West Mifflin.
“Chartiers Valley is a tough, formidable team and Penn-Trafford is one of the top five-A teams,” Humbert said. “Those games, and our scrimmages against Gateway and West Allegheny, will get us ready for conference play.”
As far as the conference favorite, Humbert did not hesitate to answer.
“I don’t know how you don’t pick (Thomas Jefferson). The team that keeps winning WPIAL and PIAA titles,” he said. “They are always the team to chase, but we know what we have to do.”
