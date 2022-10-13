Belle Vernon and Sewickley Academy were forced to play one extra hole to decide who would win the WPIAL Class AA Boys Team Golf Championship on Thursday.
It was the Panthers who came out one stroke ahead in the playoff at the Cedarbrook Golf Course Gold course to claim a spot in next week’s PIAA Championship at Penn State.
The playoff took place on the par-5 10th hole with four players from each team.
Junior Rogan Maloney and senior Patrick Bush both parred the hole for the Leopards, while sophomore Seth Tomalski and freshman Jordan Mocello each had a bogey. Sewickley got pars from Joey Mucci, Nick Straka and Karan Kad along with Severin Harmon’s bogey to pull out the victory.
The Leopards matched Sewickley’s 411 score after 18 holes with Quaker Valley finishing one stroke back in third place at 412. Derry (431), Mohawk (438) and South Park (453) rounded out the scoring.
Maloney claimed medalist honors at the event with a 3-over 75. Bush followed closely behind with a 77, which tied for the second-best score on the day.
Also scoring for Belle Vernon were Mocello (83), Tomalski (86) and freshman Jack Edwards (90). Senior Mark Toth’s 93 was not used.
The Panthers were paced by Straka and Harman who each shot 80. That duo was followed by Mucci (82), Leon Jiao (83) and Kad (86) with Nolan Donnelly’s 95 tossed out.
In the WPIAL Class AA Girls Team Golf Championship held at the same venue but on the Red Course, Mount Pleasant finished second in the four-team field with a score of 386 behind champion Greensburg Central Catholic’s 366.
The Lady Centurions advance to the finals at Penn State.
Central Valley (390) was third with Shady Side Academy (396) fourth.
Senior Natalie Miller paced the Lady Vikings with a 94, the fifth-lowest score on the par-71 layout. She was followed by a trio of juniors for Mount Pleasant. Gabbie Kinneer was one stroke back with a 95, Emily Eutsey carded a 97 and Allison Tepper shot 100. Senior Reegan Brown’s 123 was not used.
