ALTOONA — It was a shame someone had to lose.
Belle Vernon had District 3 Champion Lancaster Catholic on the ropes several times, and even with four key players having fouled out, the Leopards had a chance with a last-second three-pointer as time expired in the fourth overtime, but the shot didn’t fall and the Crusaders came away from Altoona Area High School with an 84-82 victory on Tuesday in the second round of the PIAA Class AAAA tournament.
The Leopards’ season comes to an end at 20-8, but coach Joe Salvino was very proud of his players, who advanced to the WPIAL Championship game and the second round of the state tournament for the first time since 1981. Belle Vernon beat District 9 Champion Clearfield, 65-60, in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A Championships on Friday.
“We fought tooth and nail,” Salvino said. “I couldn’t be more proud with a bunch of young men. Those kids have gone way beyond their limitations. They proved how tough they are. There is no doubt in my mind, they all contributed. We somebody fouls out, somebody comes in, and they stepped up to the challenge.
“We never quit and we never gave up. Whoever was standing in front of us, we took it upon ourselves to do whatever had to be done. I am sad for them because we lost a game and how hurt they are right now, but I told them to be proud of what they accomplished because they overachieved. They are winners in my book.”
“It was one of the most incredible games I have been a part of,” Lancaster coach Joe Klazas said. “You feel terrible for those guys, but we were fortunate to get that one lucky bounce. Guys needed to step up and make plays.”
The Leopards (20-8) had leads of 13-9 after the first quarter, 24-17 at halftime and 42-37 after three, but the Crusaders (25-3) used a 15-10 advantage in the fourth to tie the game at 52 heading into the first overtime.
Little did the coaches, fans, officials and players realize that things were just getting started.
Neither team led by more than two in the first overtime until Lancaster’s Devin Atkinson scored inside and made the and-one for three of his 26 with 1:07 left and a 59-56 edge, but Devin Whitlock responded with a three-pointer with 42 seconds left and Belle Vernon forced a stop on the Crusaders’ ensuing possession as they held for the last shot and Whitlock came up with the rebound.
Whitlock had 14 points on six field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 1 of 2 at the line. He added 10 assists for a double-double, pulled down five rebounds and had three steals. Whitlock, who just concluded his sophomore season, has 1,044 career points.
“Whitlock is a great athlete and we wanted to control the middle of the floor,” Klazas said. “They got some kick outs and made some shots.”
The second overtime didn’t start off well for the Leopards, as Lancaster jumped out to a David Kamwanga scored back-to-back buckets for four of his 19 points and Atkinson made 2 of 2 at the line for a 65-60 lead. BVA’s Mitch Pohlot also fouled out with 2:10 left in the second OT. Thomas Hepple got Belle Vernon back within two when he made a three-pointer with 1:20 and Salvino took a timeout.
Hepple made the front end of a one-and-one before missing the second, but Whitlock dove for the rebound and found Jared Hartman for the basket and a 66-65 lead with 59 seconds to go.
Hartman grabbed a rebound, was fouled and made two foul shots for a 68-65 advantage with 20.5 remaining. Whitlock fouled out on the next possession and the Crusaders’ Calan Titus made a pair at the line for two of his 16 points to cut the deficit to one before Hartman made two more at the line for a three-point advantage with 12.1 left.
Lancaster set up a play for one of its better shooters in Ross Conway, who made a three-pointer with two seconds to go and a third overtime was on tap.
“We needed a three in that situation, so we had our screener set a second screen for one of our better shooters, and he was able to come back and hit that big shot,” Klasas said. “Ross is a kid that shoots the ball with a lot of confidence, so we felt pretty good with the ball in his hands.”
Hartman continued to shine in the third overtime, as he made two more threes, including one that gave the Leopards a 78-76 advantage with 25 seconds remaining, but Titus’ drive ensured a fourth overtime.
Hartman shared game-high scoring honors with Atkinson, as the senior had 26 on seven field goals, including four 3-pointers, and was 8 of 9 at the line.
“That kid was incredible today,” Klazas said. “He did it inside, he did it outside, he handled the ball really well. He distributed when he had to. They had other guys step up and contribute.”
Hartman picked up where he left off in the beginning of the fourth overtime in making 2 of 2 at the line for an 80-78 lead, but as both teams were fighting for possession of a loose ball, Belle Vernon’s coaches were screaming for a timeout, but the referees didn’t hear or see and the possession arrow favored the Crusaders.
Hartman fouled out on the next possession and Atkinson made 1 of 2 at the line to cut the deficit to one. He made 2 of 2 with 1:54 remaining and an 81-80 lead. Kamwanga extended Lancaster’s advantage to 82-80 with 1:12 left, but Hepple’s layup with 51 seconds tied the game at 82.
Happle become the fourth Leopard to foul out at :49.3, but after the Crusaders missed two foul shots, Belle Vernon had a chance.
Unfortunately for the Leopards, a turnover and a foul put Atkinson at the line, and he made 2 of 2 with :02.6 left. Atkinson was 0 for 7 at the line in regulation, but 8 for 11 in the overtime periods.
“We were too upset at some of the mistakes, and we talked about playing with more confidence at halftime,” Klazas said. “I thought Devin did a good job of making his foul shots in crunch time.”
Belle Vernon’s Jake Haney scored 15 points on five field goals, including four 3-pointers, and was 1 of 2 at the line. He had nine of the Leopards’ 13 points in the first quarter. Hepple added 14 points on five field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 3 of 6 at the line. He also pulled down seven rebounds.
Pohlot scored eight points on four field goals and had five rebounds. Teammate Hunter Ruokonen added five points on two field goals and one free throw. Ruokonen grabbed six rebounds.
“Basketball is going to be good for a while in Belle Vernon, there is no doubt about that,” Salvino said. “We keep exceeding expectations. I hope they realize what they accomplished.”
