Montour pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat Belle Vernon, 65-48, in a boys basketball matchup between two of the top teams in Class AAAA at the Hoops for a Cure tournament at North Allegheny on Sunday.
The Spartans (14-4), who are in third place in Section 2-AAAA behind Quaker Valley and Lincoln Park, went out to a 16-9 advantage in the opening quarter and led 34-26 at halftime and 46-39 at the end of three quarters.
Montour out-scored the Section 3-AAAA champion Leopards (16-3), 19-9, in the final frame.
Vason Stevenon scored 24 points for the Spartans. Diaun Pinkett had 17 and Jake Wolfe added 11.
Freshman Alonzo Wade was Belle Vernon’s lone double-digit scorer with 14 points. Devin Whitlock chipped in with nine point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.