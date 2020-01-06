Belle Vernon was forced to forfeit five bouts Monday night in a 48-27 loss to visiting McKeesport on Section 2-AAA (2A) action.
The Leopards' Logan Hoffman won by fall at 182 pounds. Chase Walker secured a 6-4 decision at 195 pounds.
Belle Vernon's Xoren Radusewicz (113), Zach Jackson (170), and Jerome Gilliam (152) all won by forfeit.
