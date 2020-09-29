Belle Vernon took a 3-0 lead and then held off Laurel Highlands for a 6-4 victory in a Section 3-AAA boys soccer battle at Mustang Field on Monday night.
Daniel Sassak scored three goals for the undefeated first-place Leopards (6-0, 7-0) with the final two coming after coach Jerry Rogers' Mustangs (3-3, 3-3) had cut the gap to 4-3 after Carson Seamon's goal with 16:15 remaining.
Sassak also had three assists as he had a hand in each Belle Vernon goal.
Tyler Kovatch opened the scoring for Belle Vernon with an assist from Sassak at 27:56 of the first half. The Leopards added two more goals in a span of 1:58 late in the half with Sassak assisting on Daniel Gordon's goal at 4:22 and then scoring himself at 2:24.
Harry Radcliffe gave the hosts life when he put a shot past BV goalkeeper T.J. Watson 37 seconds before halftime with an assist from Joey Lemansky to make it 3-1.
Sassak assisted on another Gordon goal early in the second half to make 4-1 but Manny Olivares scored for the Mustangs with 24:06 left and Seaman followed 7:51 later.
Sassak's goals at 12:03 and 9:09 widened the gap to three but Laurel Highlands kept battling and Matt Lucas scored with 6:28 remaining.
The Leopards held on from there although the four goals it surrendered equaled the amount they had given up in their first six games combined.
Belle Vernon out-shot LH 12-10. Watson made six saves as did Laurel Highlands goalkeeper Thatcher Wilson who was playing in place of injured Mustang Zach Layton.
The win keeps coach Rob Miele's Leopards 1 1/2 games ahead of second-place Trinity (5-2, 5-2) which shut out Thomas Jefferson, 2-0, Monday night.
Laurel Highlands remains in fourth place, one game ahead of Albert Gallatin. The top four teams in each section qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
