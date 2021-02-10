The Belle Vernon boys held on in the second half for a 76-67 Section 3-AAAA victory against visit against South Park.
The Leopards improve to 7-0 in the section and 9-1 overall. The Eagles are now 6-2 in the section, as well as overall.
Belle Vernon led 36-34 at halftime and extended the lead to 57-51 after three quarters.
Quinton Martin had a solid game for the Leopards with a game-high 20 points, 12 rebounds and five steals. Jake Haney finished with 19 points, including four 3-pointers, and five steals. Devin Whitlock scored 17 points and dished out six assists. Daniel Gordon added 15 points and five assists.
Harper Conroy paced South Park with 18 points. Aidan Rongaus scored 15 points, Luke Rider had 12 and Keith Hutton finished with 10.
Frazier 79, Bentworth 58 -- The Commodores scored 50 points in the first half for a Section 4-AA win at Bentworth.
Frazier (6-1, 11-3) led 24-12 after the first quarter and 50-27 at halftime. The Bearcats (0-5, 1-8) held a 31-30 advantage in the second half.
Luke Santo led the way for the Commodores with 22 points. Owen Newcomer scored 21 and Noah Oldham added 17.
Landon Urcho scored a game-high 23 points for Bentworth. Jerzy Timlin and Christian May both finished with 12 points.
Thomas Jefferson 70, Ringgold 55 -- The Jaguars built a 14-point halftime lead and kept Ringgold at bay the rest of the way to earn a Section 1-AAAAA victory.
Jake Pugh scored 10 points for Thomas Jefferson (4-2, 13-2) which also got 11 points apiece from Aidan Kelly and Ian Hansen.
TJ led 17-12, 38-24 and 55-42 at the breaks.
Nicholas Peccon tied for game-high honors with 20 points to pace the Rams (0-4, 2-6). Deondre Dotson chipped in with 10 points.
Propel Montour 56, Mapletown 55 -- Propel Montour rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to edge visiting Mapletown in a Section 2-A battle.
The Legends (2-5, 2-7) trailed 28-17 at halftime before outscoring the Maples 24-12 in the third period to take a one-point lead. Both teams put up 15 points in the final frame.
Cortae Sidberry pace Propel Montour with 19 points. Darrell White had 16 points and Tyler Travillion contributed 15 point.
Landan Stevenson score a game-high 22 points for Mapletown (3-2, 4-2) and Cohen Stout added 19 points.
Girls basketball
Ringgold 37, Uniontown 31 -- The Lady Rams celebrated Senior Night with a Section 3-AAAAA win over the visiting Lady Raiders.
The game was tied at halftime at 15. Ringgold (2-5, 2-6) pulled ahead with a 9-6 advantage in the third quarter, and secured the win by taking the fourth quarter, 13-10.
Kirra Gerard led the Lady Rams with a game-high 15 points.
Nekea Lewis scored 11 points for Uniontown (1-7, 3-9) and Summer Hawk added seven.
