FOX CHAPEL — It took about a quarter and a half, but once Belle Vernon found its game, Derry Area’s chances of pulling off the upset faded in the Leopards’ 65-44 victory on Wednesday in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs at Fox Chapel Area High School.
Belle Vernon (17-6) plays third-seeded Quaker Valley (17-5) on Saturday at Plum High School in the quarterfinals. The tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
The Trojans (7-15) hung with the Leopards the first 12 minutes, and trailed 23-19 after Aidan Bushey made a shot from behind-the-arc for three of his game-high 22 points before Belle Vernon closed the first half on an 8-2 run for a 31-21 advantage at the break. BVA was playing its first game in 14 days.
“I was very pleased with the second quarter, and again, when you are off the amount of days we were, and so was Derry, you are a little bit hesitant of what you are supposed to be doing and not in sync,” Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino said. “I think everything pulled together in the second quarter, and the second half took care of itself.
"Bushey is a good player and he shot the ball very well in the first two quarters. Not so much in the third quarter. Defensively, we tried to deny him the ball constantly.”
The Leopards opened up the second half on a 7-0 run to increase their lead to 38-21 with 4:26 left in the third quarter. Devin Whitlock connected on a three-pointer, and Mitchell Pohlot and Hunter Ruokonen scored on back-to-back putbacks.
Belle Vernon had a 19-6 advantage in the period for a 50-27 lead heading into the fourth. Derry had a 17-15 edge in the final frame. The Leps had a 14-12 advantage after the first quarter.
Whitlock, a sophomore, scored a team-high 21 points on nine field goals (two 3-pointers) and was 1 of 3 at the foul line. He also dished out three assists and had three steals.
“It was really great to get my teammates involved tonight,” Whitlock said. “We look forward to our next game.”
Whitlock wasn’t fazed by the playoff atmosphere, as he had postseason experience last year in helping Monessen to the WPIAL and PIAA semifinals.
“I come in to every game like it is just another game,” Whitlock said. “I come in with the same mentality, and that is to do anything I can do to get the W.”
Whitlock scored a number of his baskets last season on layups, but has developed his jump shot, and connected on several outside shots.
“I have been in the gym a lot working on that jumper because I definitely needed it to transition to get better shots,” Whitlock said. “It is looking like it is working. I always try to be aggressive in whatever I’m doing, whether it’s driving, passing or playing defense.”
Pohlot added 15 points on seven field goals and made a free throw for an and-one. He also pulled down six rebounds. Ruokonen chipped in with seven points on three field goals and was 1 of 2 at the line. He had six rebounds and two assists. Jared Hartman scored eight points on three field goals (1 three-pointer) and was 1 of 3 at the line. Hartman had a team-high nine rebounds.
“To be honest with you, I thought it was a total team effort,” Salvino said. “Jared Hartman played well; Mitchell and Hunter Ruokonen did really well. Even our kids off the bench gave us some good minutes.”
Belle Vernon’s Thomas Hepple put in seven points on three field goals and was 1 for 3 at the line. He also pulled down seven rebounds.
The Leopards had a scary moment when starter Cam Nusser went down with a left ankle injury in the second quarter.
“He is going to go get X-rays, so we will have to just wait and see,” said Salvino when asked about Nusser’s prognosis.
The Trojans’ Ryan Bushey scored eight points on two field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 3 of 4 at the line.
