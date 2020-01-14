Belle Vernon closed with 24 points in the fourth quarter for a 76-62 Section 3-AAAA Tuesday night at Elizabeth Forward.
The Leopards (4-1, 10-4) led 43-29 at halftime, but the Warriors cut the gap to 52-45 at the end of third quarter.
Cam Nusser had a monster game for Belle Vernon with 31 points, including six 3-pointers, and six assists. Mitchell Pohlot had a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Whitlock finished with 13 points and eight assists. Hunter Ruokonen added 11 points and eight rebounds.
Chase Whatton and Zach Boyd shared scoring honors for Elizabeth Forward (1-4, 3-8) with 14 points apiece.
