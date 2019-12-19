Laurel Highlands fell behind early, rallied to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but Belle Vernon was able to hold on for a 67-64 non-section victory on Wednesday at Harold “Horse” Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
“These are the kind of games we got to win, and today we showed that we can, and that’s a good thing because we never quit,” Belle Vernon coach Joe Salvino said. “This brings on that winning attitude when you win games like this because when you lose them, it takes a little out of you. We stayed together and within ourselves.”
“We got the lead playing some good defense, and once we got the lead, we had some missed assignments on defense,” Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger said. “They got the momentum back, we missed some easy shots and then you’re scrambling. You score 64 points in a high school game, you ought to win. We had some foul trouble, so we stayed in a defense I didn’t want to stay in that much. They got a very high percentage of the 50-50 balls.”
The Mustangs, who trailed 15-5 with 2:37 left in the first quarter, took their first lead at 7:12 of the fourth period on a basket by Nick Egnot. Laurel Highlands freshman Rodney Gallagher and Caleb Palumbo made back-to-back baskets for a 53-47 advantage before the Leopards went on a 9-0 run to take a 56-53 lead.
Mitch Pohlot started Belle Vernon’s spree with a basket inside, Jared Hartman cut the deficit to two and Devin Whitlock tied things up on a drive to the hoop before Hunter Ruokonen’s three-pointer.
The Mustangs’ Tyvaughn Long cut the deficit to one when he scored inside, Ruokonen extended the Leopards’ lead to three before Palumbo connected on another three-pointer for a tie game.
Ruokonen put Belle Vernon (1-0, 4-3) ahead by two with 2:32 remaining, but Gallagher responded with the game-tying layup at 60-60. Ruokonen made 1 of 2 at the foul line, Hartman made two free throws and Whitlock made 2 of 2 for a 65-60 advantage with 21.3 seconds left.
Keandre Cook made two foul shots to cut the deficit to three for Laurel Highlands (2-0, 3-2), but Cam Nusser closed things out with 2 free throws before Long added a late bucket.
Whitlock led the Leopards in scoring with 17 points on six field goals, including one 3-pointer, and was 4 of 4 at the line, but Ruokonen’s stat line of 16 points on seven field goals (one 3-pointer) and one free throw caught Savino’s attention. He also pulled down 12 rebounds.
“Hunter Ruokonen played fantastic,” Salvino said. “He hit a key three for us, he got a rebound putback and he played phenomenal. He has been doing that, and in fact, I’m trying to get a little bit more confidence in his outside game because he has a nice shot.”
Palumbo had a game-high 27 points on nine field goals, including six 3-pointers, and was 3 of 5 at the line. Gallagher added 16 on six field goals and was 4 of 6 at the line.
“Caleb Palumbo, offensively, he was terrific,” Hauger said. “I really thought Tyvaughn (Long) played a really strong defensive game. I thought Nick Egnot came in and gave us some good minutes and Timmy Smith played good defense. It just seemed like we never really got into a flow.”
“No. 5 (Palumbo) can definitely score,” Salvino said. “And when they made their run, he is the person that got them there.”
The Mustangs finished the first quarter on a 6-2 run to cut Belle Vernon’s lead after the first to 17-11. The Leopards outscored LH, 18-17, in the second for a 35-28 halftime lead.
Laurel Highlands held a 17-12 edge in the third, but Belle Vernon had a 20-19 advantage in the fourth.
Cook scored eight, Long six and Egnot five. Hartman and Nusser scored nine points apiece, and Pohlot added seven. Pohlot had 13 rebounds and Hartman 12.
Belle Vernon will participate in the Charleroi Christmas Tournament before returning to Section 3-AAAA play on Jan. 3 at Uniontown (1-0, 4-0).
The Mustangs return to Section 1-AAAAA action on Friday when they host Penn Hills (1-0, 4-1) at 7:30 p.m.
“Hopefully, we learned some lessons,” Hauger said. “If we are going to have to lose a game this week, this was certainly the one to lose. We have a section game Friday. You have to give Belle Vernon a lot of credit. They came in here and played with intensity.”
