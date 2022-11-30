BV PIAA playoff sit

Ed Thompson

Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin pulls in a 32-yard touchdown pass from Braden Laux on fourth down late in the first half of Saturday’s WPIAL Class AAA championship game at Acrisure Stadium. The Leopards won, 24-7. Belle Vernon will play Martinsburg Central in a PIAA semifinal game Friday night at Central Cambria High School.

 Ed Thompson

Belle Vernon finally broke through for its second ever WPIAL football championship and first under coach Matt Humbert.

