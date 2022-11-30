Belle Vernon finally broke through for its second ever WPIAL football championship and first under coach Matt Humbert.
Leopards headed to Ebensburg for PIAA semifinal
- By the Herald-Standard
-
-
- 0
Wednesday, November 30, 2022 10:22 PM
That earned the Leopards a long road trip to Ebensburg for a PIAA Class AAA semifinal game Friday night.
That earned the Leopards a long road trip to Ebensburg for a PIAA Class AAA semifinal game Friday night.
Belle Vernon (10-2) will take on District 6 champion Martinsburg Central (12-2) at Central Cambria High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Leopards defeated Avonworth, 24-7, in Saturday’s WPIAL final at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The Dragons are coming off a 35-7 victory over District 10 champion Grove City.
Ironically, both teams were 1-2 after their first three games and haven’t lost since. Martinsburg Central has won 11 games in a row and Belle Vernon is riding a nine-game winning streak.
The winner will play either District 12 champion Neumann Goretti or District 3 champion Wyomissing in the PIAA championship game 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field.
