Belle Vernon built a 41-36 lead at halftime and then held off Ringgold in the second half for a 66-60 victory Saturday night in the cfsbank Holiday Classic.
Cam Nusser scored a game-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers, for the Leopards (7-3). Devin Whitlock finished with 20 points and four steals. Mitchell Pohlot contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.
Luke Wyvratt led the Rams (6-2) with 20 points. Demetrius Butler had 19 points and Chris Peccon added 13.
