Belle Vernon’s progression under Matt Humbert has been steady with the Leopards advancing to the WPIAL Class AAAA championship game a year ago.
With the team getting so close to the program’s first WPIAL football crown since 1995, they are hungry to take the next step and know what it feels like to be so close.
“We always talk about winning the championship, and now with us experiencing the week leading up to it, when you get there and walk out of the tunnel, then you realize what you are playing for,” said Humbert. “We now know what it takes.”
The Leps play in the rugged Big Eight conference along with defending WPIAL Class AAAA champion Thomas Jefferson, Laurel Highlands, Ringgold, Trinity, West Mifflin, and newcomer in McKeesport, a perennial WPIAL powerhouse.
It will not take long for Humbert and the Leopards to get introduced to McKeesport with Belle Vernon opening the season on the road against the Tigers.
“We always take into consideration that we have a strong conference and feel we do well when we cross over in the playoffs,” said Humbert. “McKeesport is well coached and always in the thick of things.
“Their identity requires a significant amount of game planning. They will be a challenge and we welcome something out of the norm.”
McKeesport is known for running the triple wing offense.
“They have an old school Navy vibe where they line up in double tights and do things with wing backs,” said Humbert.
While the team lost a lot of production, the Leopards return seven starters on offense and five on defense.
“We have a solid group of returners that will need to lean on their experience and dedication over the past three years to have a successful campaign this year,” said Humbert. “Many role players graduated, but a large foundation returns with many capable players competing for starting positions.”
The returning offensive starters, at least from a part-time capacity, include junior Devin Whitlock (quarterback, running back and wide receiver), senior running back Dane Anden and five linemen in seniors Eden Shemesh, Anthony Evans and Dakota Marion, and juniors Tommy Kovatch and Ryan McGrew.
Whitlock rushed for 511 yards, caught 22 passes for 292 yards and scored 11 touchdowns last year, while Anden ran for 288 yards.
Humbert spoke about what the offense needs to improve on from last year.
“We have to stay healthy, protect the ball and take advantage of opportunities presented to us,” he said. “We also have to be multiple and balanced with our running and passing game.”
The returning starters on defense include junior linebacker Cole Weightman, senior linebacker Ian Maloney, Whitlock at defensive back, and both Marion and Evans on the defensive line.
Weightman led the team in tackles a year ago as a sophomore with 61 stops.
“We have to tackle better, create turnovers and get off the field on third down while winning the Red Zone and short yardage situations,” Humbert said of his defense. “We also have to take advantage of our returning starters that have a year of playing experience under their belts.”
Two key newcomers for the Leopards, according to Humbert, will be senior lineman Nate Farley and freshman Quinton Martin, who could see time at multiple positions.
