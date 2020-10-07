Dylan Rathway had a hat trick and Daniel Sassak added two more goals as Belle Vernon remained unbeaten with an 8-1 Section 3-AAA win over visiting Greensburg Salem in a boys soccer match Tuesday night.
Rathway, Tyler Kovatch and Nick Nagy scored in the first half as the Leopards (9-0, 10-0) built a 3-1 lead.
Sassak and Rathway put in two goals each in the second half with Nathaniel Kikel also scored. Goalkeeper T.J. Watson made three saves.
The Lions fall to 1-7 in the section and 2-7 overall.
