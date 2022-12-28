Belle Vernon’s Trevor Kovatch headlined the Section 3-AA soccer team as the Player of the Year as voted on by the section’s coaches.
Mount Pleasant’s Floyd Snyder was recognized as the section’s Coach of the Year.
Nathaniel Kikel (Sr., F/M), Bryce Burkhart (Soph., GK), and Brandon Yeschenko (Soph., M) joined Kovatch on the all-section team.
Mount Pleasant’s Dylan Donitzen (Sr., M) and Luke Rivardo (Jr., M), Yough’s Zander Aird (Jr., F) and Joe Obeldobel (Sr., F), Brownsville’s Thomas Ruffcorn (Sr., F) and Derrick Tarpley (Sr., F/M), and Waynesburg Central’s Drew Layton (Sr., D/M) were also named to the Section 3-AA team.
Ringgold’s Zach Alvarez (Sr., F) and Owen Haywood (Jr., M), Connellsville’s Seth Basinger (Sr., M), and Laurel Highlands’ Harry Radcliffe (Sr., M), Thatcher Wilson (Jr., F), and Caleb Yanosky (Sr., D) were honored on the Section 3-AAA team. Thomas Jefferson’s Anthony Orlando was the Player of the Year and the Jaguars’ Doc Kulish was Coach of the Year.
Bentworth’s Gary Amos shared Section 2-A Coach of the Year honors with Greensburg C.C.’s Rob Fabean.
The Bearcats’ Julian Hays (Sr., F), Ryan Moessner (Fr., M), Jerzy Timlin (Sr., F), and Landon Urcho (Sr., GK) earned all-section honors.
Charleroi’s Jake Chambers (Jr., D), Bryce Large (Jr., M), and Arlo McIntyre (Jr., F), and California’s Alex Merritt (Jr., GK) were also recognized on the Section 2-A team.
