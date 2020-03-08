Belle Vernon boys and Southmoreland girls both face the same school in the second round of the PIAA basketball playoffs.
That school is Lancaster Catholic which, unfortunately, makes for a long road trip for all four teams involved.
The Leopards (20-7) play the District 3 champion Crusaders (24-3) in a 5:30 p.m. game at Bedford High School on Tuesday. Belle Vernon defeated District 9 champion Clearfield, 65-60, in the first round on Friday for its first state win since 1981 while Lancaster edged Ringgold, 59-56.
The Lady Scotties (25-1) take on the District 3 champion Lady Crusaders (26-3) in a 6 p.m. game at Altoona Area High School on Wednesday. Both teams romped to victory in the first round on Saturday, the Lady Scotties over Huntingdon Area, 57-29, in their first ever state game, and Lancaster over Indiana, 73-50.
The winners advance to the quarterfinals on Friday (boys) and Saturday (girls).
(0) comments
