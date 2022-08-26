When the WPIAL released its football classifications for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Belle Vernon dropping to Class AAA was an attention-grabbing move.
As WPIAL AAAA runners-up in 2019 and 2021, the Leopards instantly became the team to beat on paper in Class AAA in a lot of peoples’ eyes.
However, eighth-year Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert is having none of that talk.
And, in fact, he scheduled arguably the WPIAL’s toughest nonconference schedule to have the Leopards battle tested once they begin Interstate Conference play at home on Sept. 30 against South Allegheny.
“It is a meat grinder,” Humber said of the first four games. “We will need everyone all hands-on deck.”
Belle Vernon hosts Laurel Highlands and WVU recruit Rodney Gallagher on Sept. 2 before heading to McKeesport a week later.
After hosting defending Class AAAAA WPIAL and PIAA champion Penn-Trafford on Sept. 16, Belle Vernon heads to perennial Class AAAA power Thomas Jefferson a week later.
The South Allegheny game will start a five-game Interstate run towards a potential conference crown and postseason run, but again, Humbert will not look ahead.
“I would be doing a disservice to the team if we were focusing on the conference right now,” said Humbert. “It is one step at a time.”
Humbert also uses the one step at a time approach with the team’s goals.
“The goals are very consistent with the goals we have had the last seven years,” he said. “Win a conference championship and a WPIAL championship.”
A year ago, BVA was one win away from its second WPIAL crown and first since 1995, when it was upended in the WPIAL championship game by eventual PIAA Class AAAA champion Aliquippa. Humbert said the sting is still there for the team and it has driven them the entire offseason.
“We want to pick up where we left off last year,” he said. “No one has gotten over that loss, so it is an easy motivator for us.
“We have the wherewithal that you have those goals in front of you, we have to make sure we go day to day, be prepared for the first scrimmage, the second, and we don’t want to look forward.”
Leading the way for Belle Vernon will be junior Quinton Martin, a consensus top-15 ranked player nationally in the Class of 2024.
A generational athlete who can play multiple positions on both sides of the ball, Martin rushed for 931 yards and 12 touchdowns on only 89 carries (10.5 yards per carry), and caught 13 passes for 228 yards (17.5 yards per catch) and two scores.
Martin also averaged 38 yards per kick return, including two scores, and had three interceptions.
“Quinton is on track for special things,” Humbert said. “He is our hype man, and I think it is good to hear his voice in practice.
“He is always smiling, and he has areas to grow in, as all kids do. He wants to get better every day.”
Martin will be a primary running back, but Humbert knows the luxury he has with a deep backfield.
Another returning starter in the backfield is Jake Gedekoh. The junior rushed for 457 yards and seven touchdowns on 61 carries (7.5 yards per carry).
“Jake was dark horse last year and will get his opportunity to carry the ball,” said Humbert. “We have other guys who can also run it.”
The Leopards return five other starters on offense in addition to Martin and Gedekoh, including junior left tackle Dane Levi, senior right tackle Steve Macheska and a trio of senior wide receivers, Evan Pohlot, Chase Ruokonen and Tanner Steeber.
“Chase and Evan give us some nice returning experience on offense and defense,” Humber said. “Dane and Steve bring us experience on the lines.”
Junior Braden Laux and Steeber are competing for the quarterback position.
Six Leopards are returning starters on defense: Martin (defensive back), Pohlot (cornerback), Ruokonen, Gedekoh and junior Tanner Moody at linebacker, and Macheska on the line.
Players Humbert mentioned as key newcomers include senior Zach May, juniors Luke Bryer, Dylan DeWitt, Aiden Johnson, Adam LaCarte, and Colton Lee, sophomores Jacob Pfarr and Alonzo Wade, and freshman Deaubre Lightfoot.
The Leopards have 48 players, down from as many as 70 a few years ago.
“We have to navigate a small roster and have known (in the coaches' office) for years that our numbers would dip,” Humbert said. “We have seven football players in the senior class and nine freshmen. The biggest challenge is navigating injuries with a smaller roster.
“The irony is that the numbers have dipped, but we can rotate with more depth at positions. We have quality. I like the team and like the kids. They are dialed in and locked in after a good summer. We only have 48, but all are accountable.”
Belle Vernon is joined in the Interstate Conference by Elizabeth Forward, Greensburg Salem, Mount Pleasant, South Allegheny and Southmoreland.
