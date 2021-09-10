Rogan Maloney came through with a birdie and teammate Patrick Bush carded a par on the second playoff hole at Uniontown Country Club Thursday afternoon to lift visiting Belle Vernon to a Section 2-AAA victory over Uniontown.
The backend of the Red Raiders lineup came through to pull the match to a 210-210 tie between the only two undefeated teams in the section.
With No. 1 man Tyler Mocello en route to a soccer match, Maloney, who played at No. 3, joined Bush for the two-hole playoff. Adena Rugola and Logan Voytish, the top two players, teamed up for Uniontown.
Maloney shot par-4 on the opening hole and Bush finished with five. Voytish and Rugola both shot five to give the Leopards a one-stroke lead.
Rugola parred the second hole, a par-3, while Voytish finished with five for a final difference of four strokes.
Belle Vernon improves to 5-0 in the section and 5-1 overall, while the Red Raiders slip to 4-1 in the section and 5-3 overall.
The start of the match was delayed by 30 minutes because of a passing storm.
The Leopards held a slim one-stroke lead after the first foursome. Bush shot even-par 36 and Mocello finished with 2-over 38, while Rugola carded 36 and Voytish finished with 39.
Bush said he tried to keep pace with Voytish.
“As long as I was ahead or close to Logan, as long as I beat my guy,” Bush said of his approach to the match. “I felt comfortable. I know Logan.
“It was a fun round.”
Bush had a double bogey on No. 6 and birdies on Nos. 1 and 8.
“I was left of the trees on No. 1 and hit a high cut to six feet, and made the putt,” said Bush.
Rugola was pleased with her round.
“I was playing (for) myself. The last few days I wasn’t hitting the ball real well,” explained Rugola. “I slowed my swing down and got it straight.
“I wanted to come out here and do my best.”
Rugola appreciated the pressure of the big section match.
“It gives you a little more drive. I get hungry for the putts,” said Rugola. “I thinking about me and Logan. I think of us as a team.
“It’s more stress worrying about what the other kids are doing. I worry about me. Logan helps me calm my nerves.”
Belle Vernon gained another stroke in the middle pairing to give the Leopards two strokes with one foursome remaining.
Maloney finished with 41 and Seth Tomalski shot 45 for Belle Vernon. Gage Brugger had 40 and Wade Brugger carded 47 for the Red Raiders.
Belle Vernon’s Joey Falosk and Adreanna Scaramucci both shot 50.
Brock Sennett made up the two strokes for Uniontown with a 48. Colton Mathias’ 52 was not used. Both Uniontown golfers made solid putts on the ninth green.
