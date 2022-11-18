Belle Vernon is one step away from another shot at a WPIAL football championship.
Leopards one step away from WPIAL final
- By the Herald-Standard
-
-
- 0
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Friday, November 18, 2022 4:07 AM
Friday, November 18, 2022 4:07 AM
Belle Vernon is one step away from another shot at a WPIAL football championship.
Coach Matt Humbert’s top-seeded Leopards (8-2) face a stiff challenge in No. 4 Freeport (10-1) tonight in a WPIAL Class 3A semifinal game at Gateway High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Belle Vernon has won seven in a row after back-to-back losses at Class 4A McKeesport and against Class 5A Penn-Trafford. The Yellowjackets (10-1) have also won seven in a row after suffering their only loss at Class 4A Armstrong (10-2), 49-7.
Both teams easily won their quarterfinal match-ups last Friday.
Freeport rolled over No. 5 West Mifflin, 42-6. The Leopards cruised past No. 9 East Allegheny, 55-7.
Belle Vernon is led by senior running back/defensive back Quinton Martin who scored three touchdowns in the win over EA to give him 24 for 144 points, jumping him into fourth place in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club.
The Leopards reached last year’s Class 4A final where they fell to eventual PIAA champion Aliquippa, 28-13.
Tonight’s other Class 3A semifinal game will take place at Fox Chapel High School with No. 2 Avonworth (10-1) going up against No. 6 Shady Side Academy (7-4), which upset No. 3 Elizabeth Forward, 31-17, last week.
The Antelopes beat visiting Beaver, 28-7, in the quarterfinals after a first-round bye. Shady Side defeated South Park in the first round, 35-14.
The district championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Acrisure Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.