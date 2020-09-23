Daniel Sassak scored three goals in the second half as host Belle Vernon pulled away from Uniontown for a 6-1 non-section boys soccer win on Tuesday night.
Daniel Gordon scored in the first half for the undefeated Leopards (5-0) who went into the break tied 1-1.
Sassak and Nick Nagy, who scored twice, combined for five second-half goals for Belle Vernon, which travels to Thomas Jefferson for a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday.
