The Belle Vernon boys golf team avenged an earlier Section 8-AA loss on the road with a 200-219 victory Tuesday against visiting Uniontown at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
The victory in the first match of the second half lifts the Leopards (7-1) into a first-place tie with the Red Raiders (9-2) at 7-1.
Belle Vernon’s Seth Tomalski was medalist with an even-par 36. Rogan Maloney shot 38. Jordan Mocello and John Bellissimo both finished with 41. Jack Edwards’ 44 closed out the scoring.
Logan Voytish was the low man for Uniontown with a 2-over 38. Wade Brugger finished with 40. Greg Fox (45), Colton Mathias (46), and Levi Gilleland (50) also counted in the final score.
Carmichaels 206, Brownsville 225 — The Mikes ran their Section 3-AA record to 7-0 with a victory over the Falcons at Carmichaels Golf Club.
Mason Lapana led the way for Carmichaels (8-0) with 2-under 35. Patrick Hastings shot 1-over 38 and Liam Lohr carded 2-over 39. Patrick Holaren and Zach Murphy both shot 47.
Daniel Sethman shared medalist honors for Brownsville (2-4, 2-5) with 35. Matthew Sethman finished with 40. Ben Vojacek (5), Rylan Johnson (52), and Trent Wible (48) rounded out the scoring.
Albert Gallatin 223, McKeesport 276 — The Colonials picked up a Section 2-AAA victory against the Tigers at Duck Hollow Golf Club.
Trent Clemmer (43), Hayden Metts (45), Caeden Williams (42), Mikayla Hammond (44), Tyler Felio (49), and Brooke Snyder (55) scored for Albert Gallatin (3-3, 3-5).
Gabe Shelley shot 44 for McKeesport (1-5, 1-5).
Trinity 191, Ringgold 242 — The Hillers rolled to a Section 2-AAA victory against the Rams.
Trinity remains atop the standings with a 6-0 record.
Dylan Callaway had a solid round for the Rams with 39. Brice Kowall shot 39. Jay Jaki (50), Dom Zatek (65), and Trevor Benson (50) closed out the scoring.
Trinity’s Logan Daniels had the medalist round with 35. Tyler Johnson (38), Brock Carrigan (39) and Ryan Walther (37) also broke 40.
McGuffey 196, Bentworth 227 — The Highlanders kept pace with Carmichaels with a Section 3-AA victory against the Bearcats.
Ross Skerbetz led Bentworth (1-6, 1-7) with 37. Blake Reed (45), Wyatt Snyder (52), Sam Wade (43), and Trent Wolpink (50) rounded out the scoring.
McGuffey’s Logan Crowe fired a 34 for medalist honors. Joel Sovich (38) and Brody Wagner (35) also broke 40.
Charleroi 210, Geibel Catholic 264 — The Cougars were tough at home on Mon Valley Country Club for a Section 8-AA victory.
Elliot Lenhart (38) and Jake Corrin (39) both broke 40 for Charleroi (4-4, 5-5). Gage Patterson shot 41. Jake Chambers (45) and Joel Chambers (47) also counted in the final score.
Seth Dolan shot 47 for the Gators.
Elizabeth Forward 191, Frazier 210 — Aaron Didjunas shot 33, Louie Kite carded 39, and Mitchell Vuick finished with 38 to lead the Warriors to a Section 8-AA victory.
Nixen Erdely paced the Commodores with 34. Dylan Keilbach finished with 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.