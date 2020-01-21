Belle Vernon rallied in the second half Tuesday night for a 69-61 Section 3-AAA victory over visiting Waynesburg Central.
The Raiders (1-5, 7-9) led 31-28 at halftime, but the Leopards outscored the visitors in the third quarter, 17-11, for a 45-42 lead.
Belle Vernon (5-1, 13-4) maintained the momentum into the fourth quarter for a 24-19 advantage.
The Leopards converted 20-of-36 free throw attempts, while the Raiders made 9-of-16.
Mitchell Pohlot led the Leopards with 18 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Devin Whitlock scored a game-high 33 points.
Lucas Garber led Waynesburg with 20 points and five assists. Chris King had a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.