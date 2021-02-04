Uniontown played an almost flawless first half against visiting Belle Vernon on Wednesday night.
To beat the WPIAL's No. 1 ranked Class 4A team, though, the Red Raiders needed a repeat performance in the second half.
The Leopards didn't allow that to happen and rallied from an eight-point deficit to defeat Uniontown, 77-68, in a Section 3-AAAA boys basketball battle at A.J. Everhart Memorial Gymnasium.
Devin Whitlock, who played most of the game in foul trouble, scored a 26 points to lead the way for the first-place Leopards (6-0, 7-1) and offset a game-high 30-point performance by Uniontown's Bakari Wallace.
The game was a far cry from their first meeting in Belle Vernon on Jan. 8, which the Leopards won 67-41, invoking the mercy rule in that contest.
"They're better now and I knew they would be," Leopards coach Joe Salvino said. "And you're playing at Uniontown, which is a hard place to play at and always has been."
Wallace scored 12 points in the first quarter, which ended in a 19-19 tie, then added 11 more, including his third 3-pointer of the night, in the second as the Red Raiders (4-3, 4-6) moved out to a surprising 42-34 halftime lead.
While Wallace was pouring in the points, the lanky Da'marr Lewis was running the offense and racking up assists.
"The first half we came out flat and we cried a little bit because they were calling fouls," Salvino said. "But then in the second half we came out and played our type of basketball."
Whitlock and Uniontown's Brian Sykes traded baskets to start the second half but Red Raiders' forward Christian Perkins then drew his fourth foul and was forced to the bench.
Shortly after, Belle Vernon began a 15-point run to take a 51-44 lead.
Uniontown's Brian Sykes thought he had a basket midway through the Leopards' run but was called for a charge on the play. Sykes scored again with 2:27 left in the quarter but at that point his team had gone through a dry spell of 4:34 and the momentum had completely shifted.
Belle Vernon took a 58-50 lead into the fourth quarter and kept the Red Raiders at bay the rest of the way.
Despite his torrid first half, Wallace did not start the second half and wasn't as effective when he did re-enter the game.
"Bakari was a little dinged up so he didn't even start the third quarter but when he went back in he kept battling," Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky said.
"We played a perfect first half. They're the No. 1 ranked team in 4-A and we had a lead on them. In the second half, they made some really good plays and unfortunately Perkins picked up his fourth foul and when he went to the bench it changed things a little bit."
Kezmarsky wasn't down on his team after the loss.
"We made them earn it tonight," Kezmarsky said. "It was much better than the first time we played them.
"But, having said that, we're not here for moral victories. This is Uniontown basketball. We did tell the kids if that's the No. 1 team then we've got about three weeks to get ready for the playoffs and if we can start to put together two halves like we played in the first half tonight then I like our chances."
Whitlock drew three first-half fouls and picked up his fourth in the third quarter but still played a majority of the game.
"I trust him to be out there," Salvino said. "He knows what to do and what not to do at those particular times."
Whitlock got plenty of offensive support from his teammates. Daniel Gordon made three 3-pointers in scoring 15 points while Jake Haney and Joe Klanchar both tallied 10 points. Quinton Martin added eight points.
Salvino is hoping his team can break a recent negative trend.
"We haven't been starting quick lately," he said. "We've been a bit lackadaisical. I don't know what's causing it but we can't keep doing that. We're trying to prepare ourselves for the playoffs.
"We play New Castle on Saturday (5 p.m. at North Allegheny). If we come out flat like that against them we'll get embarrassed."
Uniontown also put four players in double figures. Following Wallace were Lewis with 12 and Sykes and Josh Curry Jones with 10 apiece.
"I'll give Belle Vernon credit because Da'marr played a great first half but they were putting more pressure on him bringing up the ball in the second half and we weren't coming back quick enough to help," Kezmarsky said. "We weren't as successful in handling the ball and ended up with a lot of turnovers, many of them unforced, in the second half.
"Our kids playing really well overall, though. They're continuing to improve. Now we've got to work on being more consistent."
