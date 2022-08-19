BULLSKIN TWP. — Belle Vernon didn’t count a score over 42 Thursday afternoon for a 203-257 Section 8-AA victory over Geibel Catholic at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Belle Vernon improves to 3-0 in the section and overall, while the Gators slip to 0-2.
The Leopards’ top pair of Patrick Bush and Mark Toth both shot 42, while the Nos. 4 and 5 men, Rogan Maloney and Jordan Mocello both finished at 4-over 39.
Seth Tomalski rounded out the scoring for the visitors with 41. Jack Edwards’ 45 did not count.
Bush was not pleased with his round, noting his shots off the tee were the root of many of his problems.
“The tee shots created set-up issues. I felt I hit my irons good and I putted fine,” said Bush. “I blocked everything right (off the tee) in the last three holes.”
Bush added, “I know what I need to do. If I play a bad round, it gives me a perspective of what I need to do when I’m playing.”
Belle Vernon moved down into Class AA after years of playing in the larger classification. Bush said the move down hasn’t changed his approach.
“I still want to play good golf. It doesn’t change the fact we still want to win,” said Bush. “Golf is golf. If you’re playing good, you’re hitting good shots.
“I want to make it to states.”
Bush, a senior, is the now elder statesman on the squad.
“I’m just looking to enjoy it more. Our (Nos.) 5 and six guys are freshmen, but they’re absolute players,” said Bush.
Geibel Catholic’s Evan Bower won his battle with Bush at No. 1 by a stroke after finishing with 6-over 41.
Seth Dolan (49), Cru Kazmierczak (58), Luke Shumar (53), and Aiden Holt (56) rounded out the scoring for the Gators.
Coach Brian Konieczny knew his squad would have their hands full with the Leopards.
“I told them at the get-go this is one of the best teams in the state in our division (classification),” said Konieczny. “Just go play your own game and see how you match up.
“Today will help them down the road. I think today gives them some confidence.”
Geibel, too, is playing new competition on unfamiliar courses.
“All of the other teams are out of our (past) section. That makes it more difficult,” said Konieczny. “Since all the players and all the teams are new to us, working on the basics of the game with the new players, I think we can be more competitive at the end of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.