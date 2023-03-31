YORK RUN -- The Belle Vernon boys scored points in every event Thursday afternoon for a pair of wins in a Section 2-AAA triangular meet with Uniontown at Albert Gallatin.
The Leopards defeated host Albert Gallatin, 121-20, and downed Uniontown, 88-53. The Red Raiders beat Albert Gallatin, 95.67-40.33.
Belle Vernon's Luke Henderson won the 1,600 (4:32.55) against both teams and finished second to Uniontown's Mason Stewart in the 3,200.
"The first half of the 3,200, my legs were pretty good. My legs did not have much left, but I still got a five-second PR and he was going for the school record, which I think he got," said Henderson.
Henderson dropped eight seconds in the 1,600 from Tuesday's opening meet.
Though the 1,600 is more of his race, Henderson would like to qualify in both distances.
"(To qualify in) both would be phenomenal. It would be a big reach, but why not go for the stars?," said Henderson. "I hope to break the records in both the 1,600 (4:24) and 3,200 (9:46)."
The Leopards' Dylan Timko defeated all the sprinters in the 100 (11.72) and 200 (24.53). Chase Roukonen (long jump, 18-4), Cody Gluszek (discus, 134-4), Dane Levi (shot put, 43-5), 400 relay and 1,600 relay all had overall first-place finishes.
Albert Gallatin's Quentin Larkin had a solid day after he won the javelin (155-3) and 400 (54.49). He also ran the opening leg of the 400 relay that beat Uniontown.
"(His throw) in the javelin was four feet off my PR. That's good," said Larkin. "I want to throw it 170 feet. I don't feel the pressure. I know I can do it."
Although he's made his mark in the javelin, Larkin said that's not necessarily his top event.
"My favorite is the 400, but the javelin is my go to," said Larkin. "I want to go 3-for-3. I do decathlons in the summer. I know I have the ability to do it.
"Everything has it's own niche."
Larkin, who received an academic scholarship to attend the University of Alabama, said he isn't going through the usual issues a senior goes through in the spring season.
"I don't want to count what I have left. I want to have fun and enjoy it for what it is," said Larkin, who plans to major in biochemistry engineering.
Uniontown's Grant Barcheck held off the field to win the 800 in 2:15.14. The senior finished second to Henderson in the 1,600 with a time of 4:41.
Barcheck held off a late charge by Belle Vernon's Troy Teegarden for the victory in the 800.
"I expected to try to hang on there. I knew his kick was better than mine. I wanted to get a lead with about 200 meters left," said Barcheck. "My plan in the 1,600 was to set behind (Henderson) until the last lap, but the got a pretty big lead on me and I couldn't catch up."
Barcheck is looking to extend his season in the 1,600.
"My main goal is to qualify (for the WPIAL finals) for the 1,600," explained Barcheck. "I made it last year. I want my time under 4:30. That's the main goal."
As for looking forward to the final few weeks of his high school career, Barcheck, who'll attend Penn State University for environmental engineering, said," It feels very, very strange."
The Red Raiders' Tavien Richardson had overall first-place finishes in the triple jump (41-2) and high jump (5-10).
