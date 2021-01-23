The Belle Vernon boys scored nearly 50 points in the first half Friday night and rolled to a 78-39 victory over visiting Mount Pleasant in Section 3-AAAA action.
The Leopards (3-0, 4-1) led 23-7 after the first quarter and 48-21 at halftime.
Jake Haney paced Belle Vernon with a game-high 25 points, including five 3-pointers, and four steals. Devin Whitlock scored 17 points and dished out five assists. Daniel Gordon finished with a double-double, 12 points and 10 rebounds, and had five assists and five steals.
Jacob Bungard led the Vikings (2-2, 2-4) with 10 points.
Albert Gallatin 70, Trinity 58 -- The Colonials scored 21 points in each of the final two quarters for a non-section victory over the visiting Hillers.
Trinity (3-2) led 29-28 at halftime, but Albert Gallatin pulled into the lead with a 21-11 advantage in the third quarter. The home team finished out the strong second half with a 21-18 fourth quarter.
A.J. Blyden led four Colonials (4-1) in double figures with 18 points. Nate English and Hunter Sexton had 14 points apiece, and Ja'Shir Kean added 14.
Trinity's Michael Dunn scored a game-high 22 points.
Frazier 54, Southmoreland 39 -- The Commodores and Scotties took a break from section play with visiting Frazier returning home with a non-section victory.
Southmoreland (1-5) cut the deficit to 20-18 at halftime. Frazier steadily pulled away in the second half with a 34-21 scoring advantage.
Luke Santo led the Commodores with 13 points. Owen Newcomer finished with 12 and Colton Arison added 11.
Southmoreland's Kelvin Lin scored a game-high 14 points. Kadin Keefer added 10.
Carmichaels 66, Chartiers-Houston 49 -- The Mikes kept rolling along in the early season with a non-section win over the visiting Bucs.
Carmichaels improves to 5-1 overall, while Chartiers-Houston slips to 1-5.
The Mikes led 19-14, 28-19 and 54-29 at the quarter breaks.
Carmichaels' Chris Barrish led all scorers with 22 points. Barrish combined with Drake Long (17) and Mike Stewart (15) to score all but 12 of the Mikes' final total.
Lucas Myers scored 16 points for the Bucs, and Austin Arnold added 10.
Beth-Center 48, Waynesburg Central 41 -- The Bulldogs rallied in the second half for a Section 4-AAA win over the visiting Raiders.
Waynesburg (1-2, 2-4) led 24-23 at halftime, but Beth-Center shaved a point off the deficit in the third quarter. The Bulldogs finished strong in the fourth quarter with a 14-5 advantage, including 9-of-16 free throws to 3-of-5 for the Mikes.
Easton McDaniel and Colby Kuhns shared scoring honors for Beth-Center (1-2, 3-2). McDaniel made four free throws and Rueben Miller three in the fourth quarter.
Waynesburg Central's Dawson Fowler scored a game-high 14 points.
Brentwood 56, Charleroi 47 -- The Spartans pulled away in the middle two quarters for a Section 4-AAA home victory over the Cougars.
Charleroi (2-2, 3-3) led 16-12 after the first quarter, but Brentwood rallied to tie the game at 25 heading into halftime. The Spartans (3-0, 5-1) led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Both teams scored 17 points in the final eight minutes.
The Cougars' Will Wagner finished with a game-high 22 points. Jake Caruso and Zach Usher both scored 11.
Tavian Miller paced Brentwood with 20 points. Chase Rosing and Riley Brendel scored 14 points apiece.
Washington 59, Brownsville 18 -- The Prexies cruised to a Section 4-AAA win at Brownsville.
The Washington defense held the Falcons (0-2, 1-3) to single figures in all four quarters. The Prexies improve to 3-0 in the section and 4-2 overall.
South Fayette 51, Ringgold 40 -- The visiting Lions prevailed in the non-section game that was the first of the season for both teams.
The Rams pulled ahead at halftime, 24-23, after scoring 20 points in the second quarter. But, the home team mustered only eight points in each of the final two quarters and South Fayette put together 28 points in the second half for the win.
Nick Peccon scored a game-high 13 points for Ringgold. Deondre Dawson finished with 11 and Demetrius Butler added 10.
Logan Yater, Kaden Ring and Alex Hall all scored 12 points for the Lions.
Fort Cherry 73, Jefferson-Morgan 51 -- Dylan Rogers paced the Rangers with a game-high 27 points to lead the home team to a non-section victory.
Fort Cherry (5-2) led 18-15, 34-28 and 54-37 at the quarter breaks.
Tahjere Jacobs and Colt Fowler shared scoring honors for the Rockets (1-5) with 17 points apiece.
Maddox Truschel finished with 13 points and Owen Norman added 10 for Fort Cherry.
Girls basketball
Bentworth 40, Propel Andrew Street 25 -- The Lady Bearcats picked up their first win of the season with a non-section road victory.
The game was close in the first half with the Lady Bearcats holding a 17-15 lead. The visitors pulled away in the third quarter, increasing their lead to 31-21.
Amber Sallee led Bentworth (1-6) with 16 points.
Tyonna Bristo scored nearly all the points for Propel Andrew Street (0-4) with a game-high 21 points.
Yough 52, Jeannette 14 -- The Lady Cougars won for the first time this season with a non-section road win over the winless Lady Jayhawks.
Yough (1-4) scored all the points it needed in the first quarter, taking a 20-5 lead after the first eight minutes.
Yough's Mikahla Chewing led all scorers with 19 points. Laney Gerdich added 12.
Mac Rigney scored nine points for Jeannette (0-6).
Avella 60, Jefferson-Morgan 22 -- The Lady Eagles evened their record with a Section 2-A victory over the visiting Lady Rockets.
Avella improves to 2-2 in the section and 3-3 overall. Jefferson-Morgan slips to 1-3 in the section and 1-6 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.