Zion Moore poured in a game-high 32 points and Quinton Martin finished with a double-double to lead Belle Vernon to an 81-55 victory at Quaker Valley Monday night in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA boys basketball playoffs.
The Leopards (11-11) advance to the quarterfinals Thursday against second-seeded Laurel Highlands. The Mustangs won the two section games.
Belle Vernon led 35-31 at halftime and put the game away with a 46-24 advantage in the second half.
Martin finished with 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory. Trevor Kovatch added 13 points.
Joseph Coyle led the Quakers (14-7) with 20 points. Noah Jordan scored 14.
Highlands 71, Elizabeth Forward 34 -- The Golden Rams rolled into the WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinals with a convincing win over the visiting Warriors.
Highlands (20-3) advances to play fourth-seeded Hampton Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Highlands led 18-4 after the first quarter and increased the advantage to 43-14 at halftime. The Golden Rams held a 62-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Isaiah Turner scored 14 points for Elizabeth Forward 14.
The Golden Rams' Cam Reigard finished with a game-high 17 points. Bradyn Foster (15), Jimmy Kunst (14), Landan Signorella (11), and Jordyn Tavarez (10) gave Highlands five players in double figures.
Yough 46, Burrell 26 -- The Cougars won a WPIAL playoff game for the first time in nearly 20 years with a Class AAA first-round victory against the visiting Bucs.
Yough (16-7) won its 11th game in a row and advances to the quarterfinals Thursday against second-seeded Neshannock (17-5).
The Cougars led 10-3 after the first quarter and 25-7 at halftime. The lead grew to 40-19 after three quarters.
Yough's Terek Crosby scored a game-high 15 points. Parker Rost added 13.
Tucker Bitar finished with 11 points and Joey Discello scored eight for Burrell (13-10).
Saint Joseph 64, Geibel Catholic 26 -- The Lady Spartans never trailed for a WPIAL Class A first-round playoff game victory over the visiting Lady Gators.
Saint Joseph (19-4) advances to the quarterfinals against fourth-seeded Monessen (13-5) on Thursday.
The home team led 16-5 after the first quarter. The lead ballooned to 39-8 at halftime.
Freshman Emma Larkin led the Lady Gators (11-12) with 17 points.
Saint Joseph's Julie Spinelli scored a game-high 21 points. Anna Kreinbrook finished with 14 points and Gia Richter added 14.
