Belle Vernon scored 35 points in the first half Friday night as the Leopards opened Big Eight Conference play with a 49-3 victory at West Mifflin.
Belle Vernon remains undefeated, improving to 1-0 in the conference and 3-0 overall. The Titans go to 0-1 in the conference and 1-3 overall.
Belle Vernon's Quinton Martin scored on runs of 7, 84 and 35 yards in the first half. Devin Whitlock had touchdown passes to Chase Ruokonen (40 yards) and Tanner Steeber (18 yards).
Craig Dongilli scored on a 6-yard run in the third quarter and Jake Gedekoh closed the scoring with a 63-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Martin led all rushers with 160 yards on nine carries. Whitlock completed 11-of-14 passes for 177 yards. Evan Pohlot caught seven passes for 93 yards.
Big Eight Conference
Belle Vernon 21-14-7-7 -- 49
West Mifflin 3-0-0-0 -- 3
First Quarter
BV: Chase Ruokonen 40 pass from Devin Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)
WM: 25 field goal
BV: Quinton Martin 7 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Quinton Martin 84 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
Second Quarter
BV: Tanner Steeber 18 pass from Devin Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Quinton Martin 35 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
Third Quarter
BV: Craig Dongilli 6 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
Fourth Quarter
BV: Jake Gedekoh 63 run (Tommy Kovatch kick)
Records: Belle Vernon (1-0, 3-0), West Mifflin (0-1, 1-3).
