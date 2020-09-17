The Belle Vernon boys scored five goals in the first half Wednesday night and the goalkeeping tandem of TJ Watson and Will Mikula made the lead stand for a 5-0 Section 3-AAA road victory at Greensburg Salem.
Nathaniel Kikel scored two goals and Hunter Meade, Daniel Sassak and Daniel Gordon all netted one for the Leopards (3-0, 3-0).
Watson made four saves and Mikula turned aside three to preserve the shutout.
Yough 3, Brownsville 1 — Thomas Ruffcorn spotted the visiting Falcons the lead, but the Cougars tied the Section 3-AA match late in the first half and then scored a pair in the second half for the win.
Ruffcorn scored on a penalty kick at 20:45, but Yough (1-1) tied the game 17 minutes later.
Dave Timko made five saves for Brownsville (0-2, 0-2). The Falcons finished with 16 shots.
Ringgold 1, Laurel Highlands 0 — Shane Seiler collected a rebound from a free kick and found the back of the night on a deflection with 14:04 left in the first half for the lone goal in the Rams’ Section 3-AAA win over the visiting Mustangs.
“We played great defense but just couldn’t finish,” LH coach Jerry Rogers said. “We dominated time of possession and shots but they put one in and we didn’t recover.”
Laurel Highlands out-shot Ringgold 8-4.
Norwin 7, Connellsville 1 - — The Knights scored four goals in the first half for a Section 3-AAAA road victory over the Falcons.
Norwin’s Brendan Ash set the tone early with a goal just 13 seconds into the match. Caleb Yuricha, Eli Baglio, Riley Zimmerman, Lucas Schmondiuk, Ethan Sndyer and Ian Brown also scored for the Knights.
The Falcons avoided the shutout on Seth Basinger’s goal late in the game.
Girls tennis
Section 1-AAA singles tournament — Connellsville’s Sophia Solomon and Mariah Ulery both won their opening matches, but fell in the second round.
Solomon defeated Armstrong’s Tory Atwood, 10-0, and lost to Franklin Regional’s Hannah Yan, 10-0. Ulery edged Penn-Trafford’s Marissa Setzansand, 10-7, and then fell to Norwin’s Jenna Beach, 10-1.
Boys golf
Belle Vernon 211, Ringgold 221 — Tyler Mocello had the low round of 36 to lead the Leopards to a Section 2-AAA victory over the Rams.
Patrick Bush (42), Rogan Maloney (41), Adreanna Scaramucci (46), and Brenna LaMendola (46) also counted in Belle Vernon’s final score. Aiden Ochs’ 52 was not used.
Seth Callaway had the low score for Ringgold with 38. Dylan Callaway (51), Clayton Benson (42), Gage Fuller (45), and Kendyl Seibert (46) rounded out the scoring for the Rams. Matt Wagner’s 58 was not used.
