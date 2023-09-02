The Belle Vernon offense was efficient and the defense, at times, was stifling as the Leopards went on the road Friday night to defeat Laurel Highlands, 40-0, for a season-opening, non-conference victory.
Belle Vernon head coach Matt Humbert said it was good to get on the field in a "real" game after scrimmaging the past two weeks.
"The past two weeks were in scrimmage mode, it's good to come out and get some live ammunition and fire it. We were chomping at the bit to really just put everything together," said Humbert. "Finally was nice to game plan a little bit and get the ball moved round in different spots and in different areas.
"LH is always a good challenge because they like to send a lot of pressure, so you have to have the pressure beaters prioritized. I thought we did a good job."
Humbert's game plan was working on both sides of the ball in the first quarter, forcing the Mustangs to punt twice and using the solid field position for two touchdowns.
Anthony Crews scored the opening touchdown on a 21-yard run with 5:49 left in the opening quarter.
"How about Anthony Crews?," asked Humbert. "The way he was able to navigate that outside run for us. He's going to be a weapon for us."
The Leopards scored two minutes later when Braden Laux hit Quinton Martin for a 16-yard touchdown pass and a 12-0 lead.
Laurel Highlands settled down entering the second quarter and was able to pick up a couple first downs on the hard running by Parker Hoff. The defense also settled in and forced a Belle Vernon punt.
But, Belle Vernon was able to get back it its offensive flow and scored on Jake Gedekoh's hard-running 39-yard touchdown run. Quinton Martin's two-point run gave the visitors a 20-0 lead with 6:22 left in the half.
"We got Gedekoh running down hill," said Humbert.
The Leopards had one last drive in the half and capped the offensive push when Laux hit Martin for a 7-yard touchdown with Martin stretching the ball over the goal line as he was hit by the Laurel Highlands secondary with 14 seconds left in the half.
The Leopards led 26-0 after the two-point conversion failed.
"Just inconsistent. We couldn't get any continuity offensively or defensively," said Laurel Highlands head coach Rich Kolesar. "They're a good team. You have to play good all around. You have to play a really good game to beat a team like that.
"We showed some flashes here and there. We just couldn't string it together."
Martin showed his power and speed on two touchdown runs in the third quarter which enacted the mercy rule.
Martin slipped through a seam at the line and then cut to his left at the 25-yard line for a 31-yard touchdown run with 6:24 to go in the third quarter. Martin broke a couple tackles at the line on the next series and dashed 40 yards into the end zone with 3:59 remaining.
Martin carried the ball seven times for 102 yards.
Dylan Rathaway converted both extra points for a 40-0 advantage.
Humbert saw a lot of good things, but also admitted there's room for improvement as he and his staff prepare for McKeesport.
"Maybe that's what Week 1 is about, but I expected a little bit more out of both units. The kick game, as well," said Humbert. "The next four weeks, we're going to have to give up as much ground as possible begrudgingly. We have to clean that up."
Humbert added, "It's an easy thing for us to pinpoint and an easy thing for us to fix."
Humbert acknowledged his squad steadily improved throughout the season, a season that ended with WPIAL and PIAA titles.
"We wanted to throw the ball a little more deeper. The end of the day sometimes you have to realize a win is a win. The defense was stout, which we hoped to do," said Humbert. "Antwan Black, obviously, that a kid gets a lot of accolades, a lot or praise. I thought we did a good job of keeping him at bay.
"We weren't crisp, but if you look at this team last year at this point, I don't want to say we're ahead of where we were last year, but we have a lot of experience. I don't think we're anywhere near where we need to be."
Kolesar feels his squad will be up to the challenge in preparation for the Mustangs' next game at Kiski Area.
"There will be definitely some positives on the film, but just too many negatives. We you play in a big game you can't afford to have too many negatives," said Kolesar. "It's early in the season. We have big goals and they're still there for us. The real test is going to be is we get back in the morning, get back to work or do we feel sorry for ourselves.
"I think our guys will be back in the morning and get after it."
Humbert said it's nice to return to his alma mater.
"It's always fun. I love it here. Things really haven't changed much. It's always good to come home," said the 2003 graduate. "It's always good to have a chance to see some familiar faces."
