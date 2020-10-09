Devin Whitlock scored three rushing touchdowns and returned an interception for another to lead Belle Vernon to a 56-0 victory Friday night over visiting Ringgold in Big Eight Conference action.
The Leopards improve to 4-1 in the conference, as well as overall. The Rams slip to 0-4 in the conference and 1-4 overall.
Whitlock had touchdown runs of 82, 1 and 31 yards to finish with over 100 yards rushing. He also had a 105-yard interception return for a touchdown, and completed 3-of-3 passes for 59 yards.
Dane Anden sprinted for a 68-yard rushing touchdown and finished with 107 yards rushing. Ryan Hamer scored on a 34-yard run and Chase Ruokonen ran for a 44-yard touchdown.
Big Eight Conference
Ringgold 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Belle Vernon 7-42-0-7 -- 56
First Quarter
BV: Devin Whitlock 82 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
Second Quarter
BV: Devin Whitlock 1 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Dane Anden 68 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Ryan Hamer interception return (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Devin Whitlock 31 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Devin Whitlock 105 interception return (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Ryan Hamer 34 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
Fourth Quarter
BV: Chase Ruokonen 44 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
Records: Ringgold (0-4, 1-4), Belle Vernon (4-1, 4-1).
