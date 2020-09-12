Logan Cunningham's 59-yard interception return in the fourth quarter Friday night put the finishing touches on Belle Vernon's 20-0 Big Eight Conference win at McKeesport.
Dane Anden scored on a two-yard run earlier in the fourth quarter and Ian Maloney caught the two-point conversion pass from Devin Whitlock.
Whitlock opened the scoring with a 70-yard run in the first quarter. Whitlock carried the ball 16 times for 213 yards and completed 5-of-12 passes for 32 yards.
Big East Conference
Belle Vernon 6-0-0-14 -- 20
McKeesport 0-0-0-0 -- 0
First Quarter
BV: Devin Whitlock 70 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
BV: Dane Anden 2 run (Ian Maloney pass from Devin Whitlock)
BV: Logan Cunningham 59 interception return (kick failed)
