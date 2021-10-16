Quinton Martin scored four touchdowns Friday night to lead Belle Vernon to a 49-0 victory over visiting Trinity in Big Eight Conference action.
The Leopards remain in first place by one victory over McKeesport, improving to 5-0 in the conference and 7-0 overall. The Hillers go to 1-3 in the conference and 2-5 overall.
Martin scored on touchdown receptions of 34 and 23 yards from Devin Whitlock, and had scoring runs of 67 and 65 yards. Martin rushed for 181 yards on just eight carries and had four receptions for 82 yards.
Whitlock also had a 72-yard touchdown pass to Evan Pohlot in the first quarter and later returned a punt 76 yards for a score later in the quarter. Whitlock completed 8-of-9 passes for 177 yards. Pohlot finished with three receptions for 95 yards.
Jake Gedekoh closed the scoring on a 39-yard run in the fourth quarter. Gedekoh carried the ball five times for 60 yards.
Trinity's Connor Roberts completed 13-of-25 passes for 125 yards.
Big Eight Conference
Trinity 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Belle Vernon 14-21-7-7 -- 49
First Quarter
BV: Evan Pohlot 72 pass from Devin Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Devin Whitlock 76 punt return (Tyler Kovatch kick)
Second Quarter
BV: Quinton Martin 67 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Quinton Martin 34 pass from Devin Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Quinton Martin 65 run (Tyler Kovatch kick)
Third Quarter
BV: Quinton Martin 23 pass from Devin Whitlock (Tyler Kovatch kick)
Fourth Quarter
BV: Jake Gedekoh 39 run (Willie Schwerha kick)
Records: Trinity (1-3, 2-6), Belle Vernon (5-0, 7-0).
