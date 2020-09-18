The Belle Vernon defense shut down the Titans and Dane Anden ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns Friday night in the Leopards' 45-0 victory over visiting West Mifflin in Big Eight Conference (AAAA) action.
The Leopards (2-0, 2-0) haven't allowed a point so far this season.
Anden scored on a 4-yard pass from Jackson Jewell in the first quarter, and had rushing touchdowns of 30 and 10 yards. Anden also caught five passes for 37 yards.
Devin Whitlock returned a punt for 60 yards for a touchdown. Jewell had an 8-yard scoring run, and Jake Haney and Quinton Martin both had rushing touchdowns.
Jewell ran for 62 yards and completed 6-of-6 pass attempts for 37 yards. Whitlock completed 9-of-12 passes for 79 yards. Tanner Steeber had three receptions for 26 yards.
Cole Weightman led the Belle Vernon defense with 16 tackles, including a pair for a loss. Jack Bryer finished with 14 tackles.
Big Eight Conference (AAAA)
West Mifflin 0-0-0-0 -- 0
Belle Vernon 14-18-6-7 -- 45
First Quarter
BV: Dane Anden 4 pass from Jackson Jewell (Tyler Kovatch kick)
BV: Devin Whitlock 60 punt return (Tyler Kovatch kick)
Second Quarter
BV: Jake Haney 5 run (kick failed)
BV: Quinton Martin td run (pass failed)
BV: Dane Anden 30 run (pass failed)
Third Quarter
BV: Dane Anden 10 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
BV: Jackson Jewell 8 run (Wile Schwera kick)
Records: West Mifflin (0-2, 0-2), Belle Vernon (2-0, 2-0).
