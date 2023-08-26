Belle Vernon didn't count a score over 40 for a 193-204 victory Friday afternoon in Section 8-AA action against visiting Elizabeth Forward at Cedarbrook Golf Course's Gold course.
Rogan Maloney was the low man for Belle Vernon with 1-over 37. Jordan Mocello, Jack Edwards, Seth Tomalski and John Bellisimo all shot 3-over 39 to close the scoring for the Leopards (3-1, 3-1). Landon Vaccaro's 43 was not used.
Aaron Didjunas had the medalist round with 1-under 35 for the Warriors (2-1, 2-1). Louie Kite (40), Mitchell Vuick (44), Blake Hvozdic (43), and Luke Boyer (42) closed out the scoring rounds. Julian Hredocik's 47 did not count.
Trinity 213, Connellsville 227 -- The Falcons fell in Section 2-AAA play on the road at Lone Pine Country Club.
Ethan Porreca had medalist honors for Connellsville (2-2, 4-2) with 2-over 38. Eli Armstrong (48), Derek Routzahn (49), Cooper Gray (45), and Hunter Konieczny (47) also counted in the final score. Christian Firestone's 52 did not count.
George Coyle was the low man for the Hillers (2-0, 2-1) with 39. Brock Carrigan finished with 42. Logan Daniels, Ryan Walther and Tyler Johnson all shot 44. Deamus Coyle's 49 was not used.
Upper St. Clair 179, Elizabeth Forward 206 -- The Lady Warriors' Mya Morgan was medalist in a Section 2-AAA home loss to the Lady Panthers at Butler Golf Course.
Morgan fired a 2-under 34 for Elizabeth Forward (0-3, 0-3). Sydney Boyd (51), Kendel Coccia (60), and Rylee Brawdy (61) also counted in the final score.
Upper St. Clair was led by Addy Shedd's 42. Liz DeLo (44), Myla Burchill (45), and Olivia Ziegler (48) all broke 50.
Mount Pleasant 198, Derry 244 -- The Lady Vikings returned home from Latrobe Elks with a Section 1-AA victory against the Lady Trojans.
Mount Pleasant's Alli Tepper was medalist with 46. Emily Eutsey finished with 48, Gabby Kinnear shot 50, and Brynlee Baluh closed the scoring with 54.
Allie Chamberlain shot 58 for Derry.
