The Belle Vernon boys scored 55 points in the middle two quarters Friday night as the Leopards pulled away for a 65-25 win over visiting Southmoreland in Section 3-AAAA action.
The Scotties (0-5, 1-7) led 11-5 after the first quarter, but the home team surged to a 30-19 halftime lead. Belle Vernon carried the momentum into the third quarter for a 60-24 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Daniel Gordon had a double-double for the Leopards (5-0, 6-1) with 14 points and 13 steals. He also grabbed eight rebounds.
Jake Haney scored a game-high 15 points for Belle Vernon and finished with six rebounds. Devin Whitlock had a solid performance with 14 points, seven rebounds and eight steals.
Wyatt Richter scored five points for Southmoreland.
Elizabeth Forward 58, Mount Pleasant 54 -- The Warriors fended off a late rally for a Section 3-AAAA home victory over the Vikings.
Mount Pleasant (2-4, 2-6) led 16-14 after the first quarter, but Elizabeth Forward rallied for a 31-24 halftime lead. The home team extended the lead to 45-31 after three quarters.
The Vikings held a 23-13 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.
Vernon Settles scored a game-high 23 points for the Warriors (5-1, 5-3). Zach Boyd added 11.
Jonas King led Mount Pleasant with 15 points. Nate Kubasky finished with 11.
South Park 78, Yough 69 -- The Cougars' Gamal Marballie poured in a game-high 34 points, but the Eagles scored 22 points in each of the final three quarters for a Section 3-AAAA home win.
Yough (1-5, 2-6) pulled ahead at halftime, 36-34. South Park outscored the visitors in the second half, 44-33.
Terek Crosby finished with 18 points for the Cougars and Tyler Zerone added 14.
Five players finished in double digits for the Eagles (2-1, 2-1), led by Aidan Rongaus' 21 points. Harper Conroy (16), Keith Hutton (15), Zach Lemanasky (12), and Gino Maffeo (11) were also in double figures.
Charleroi 75, Waynesburg Central 45 -- The Cougars outscored the visiting Raiders in each quarter for a Section 4-AAA victory.
Charleroi (4-2, 6-3) led 20-10, 38-23 and 56-32 at the quarter breaks.
The Cougars' Will Wagner scored 19 points, Jake Caruso finished with 18, and Zach Usher added 18.
Chase Henkins scored a game-high 23 points for Waynesburg (1-4, 2-7). Jacob Mason finished with 10.
McGuffey 55, Beth-Center 48 -- The Highlanders returned to action with a Section 4-AAA road win at Beth-Center.
The Bulldogs (1-4, 4-4) led 24-18 at halftime, but McGuffey held a 37-24 advantage in the second half to rally for the win.
Christian Cipoletti led the Highlanders (1-2, 3-2) with 17 points. Ethan Janovich finished with 12 and Nate Witkowsky added 10.
Beth-Center's Ruben Miller scored a game-high 21 points. Colby Kuhns finished with 11 points.
McGuffey: Christian Cipoletti 17, Ethan Janovich 12, Nate Witkowsky 10. Beth-Center: Rueben Miller 21, Colby Kuhns 11. Records: McGuffey (1-2, 3-2), Beth-Center (1-4, 4-4).
Carmichaels 58, Bentworth 37 -- The Mikes pulled away for a 40-15 lead at halftime on their way to a Section 4-AA victory.
The Bearcats (0-3, 1-6) outscored Carmichaels in the second half, 22-18.
Chris Barrish led the way for the Mikes (2-2, 5-3) with a game-high 20 points. Drake Long scored 15 points, and Jackson Machesky added 13.
Landon Urcho scored 16 points for Bentworth.
Monessen 57, Jefferson-Morgan 55 -- The Greyounds held off the Rockets for a Section 4-AA victory.
Monessen improves to 4-2 in the section and 6-5 overall. Jefferson-Morgan slips to 2-4 in the section and 3-5 overall.
Bishop Canevin 66, West Greene 36 -- The Crusaders scored 29 points in the first quarter on their way to a Section 2-A win over the visiting Pioneers.
Bishop Canevin (2-0, 5-3) led 43-14 at halftime and 60-27 after the third quarter.
Caleb Rice scored 10 points for West Greene (1-2, 1-5).
Kai Spears (16), Jaden Gales (15), Nevan Crossey (11), and Shea Campine (10) scored in double figures for the Crusaders.
Mapletown 58, Avella 53 -- The Maples remained undefeated with a Section 2-A win over the visiting Eagles.
Mapletown (2-0, 3-0) led 13-6 after the first quarter and 28-15 at halftime. The Eagles (1-2, 1-7) held a 38-30 advantage in the second half.
Landan Stevenson scored 15 and Lance Stevenson added 14 for the Maples.
Tanner Terenesky finished with a game-high 21 points for Avella. Gabe Lis added 14.
Geibel Catholic 66, Propel Montour 22 -- The Gators won a Section 2-A road game at Propel Montour.
Trevon White scored a game-high 20 points Geibel (3-1, 3-3). Jaydis Kennedy and Terrell Clayton both finished with 14 points.
Darrell White III led Propel Montour (0-4, 0-5) with 10 points.
Girls basketball
Uniontown 50, Frazier 47 -- The Lady Raiders won their first game of the year with a non-section victory at Frazier.
Both teams are 1-6 overall.
The lead seesawed between the teams with Uniontown leading 17-11 after the first quarter, Frazier pulling into a 32-32 tie at halftime, and the Lady Raiders regained the lead in the third quarter, 40-36.
Nekea Lewis scored 17 points and Aziriah Lewis added 12 for Uniontown.
Kaelyn Shaporka and Delaney Warnick both finished with 19 points for the Lady Commodores.
West Greene 64, California 34 -- The Lady Pioneers cruised to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Trojans.
West Greene (6-2) led 48-15 at halftime.
The Lady Pioneers' Jersey Wise finished with a game-high 22 points. Anna Durbim scored 15 points and Elizabeth Brudnock added 14.
Kendelle Weston scored 20 points for California (3-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.