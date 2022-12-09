Belle Vernon’s long football season will finally come to an end on Saturday with the one game all high school teams hope to play in.
The Leopards (11-2) will take on Neumann Goretti (11-3) in the PIAA Class 3A championship game at Cumberland Valley High School’s Chapman Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
It will be the first appearance in a state final for both teams.
While the game looked to be a match-up of a couple of top-flight NCAA Division-I recruits in Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin and the Saints’ Shawn Battle, that won’t be the case. Battle is ineligible after being ejected in his team’s 20-17 win over Wyomissing in the PIAA semifinals.
“They got a quarterback who is a Boston College recruit, Battle, who has a little over 1,500 yard rushing,” Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert said. “He won’t be playing on Saturday. But they really don’t skip a beat with the backfield that they have. They have two kids who can come off the bench and they’ve proved on film that they’re solid ball players.
“Battle’s presence will be missed I’m sure. He’s a game-changer and he’s a leader on that team. They’ve got talented kids that will step right in. I just think collectively they stand out. They’ve got great team speed on defense.”
Neumann Goretti has won eight games in a row, including four by shutout, while the Leopards take a 10-game winning streak into the game.
The Saints needed a miraculous play to reach the state final with Mehki Wharton completing a 44-yard Hail Mary pass to Quasim Major with eight seconds left to give them a 20-17 victory.
Some may have thought it would take a miracle for Belle Vernon to defeat Martinsburg Central in the their PIAA semifinal if Martin didn’t have a huge game.
That proved not to be the case. Martin was limited to just 22 yards rushing but quarterback Braden Laux ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns and the defense stepped up with a shutout in the second half as the Leopards won 21-17. Chase Ruokonen came up with an interception and a fumble recovery for Belle Vernon.
Martin, who lost a fumble on Belle Vernon’s previous possession, saved his best run of the day for his team’s final drive when he broke an 18-yard run on third down to give the Leopards the first down they needed to run out the clock.
Humbert likes his team’s mentality heading into Saturday.
“We’ve got such a good group of kids that have such a calm disposition about them, never too high, never too low,” Humbert said.
“You look at the kids and you think, man, we’ve been at it a long time, a lot of weeks, you kind of worry, are these kids going to get a little fatigued? I think the kids do a better job than us. I think the coaches are more fatigued than kids at this point.
“They’re resilient. The mindset that we’ve had all season hasn’t really wavered.”
